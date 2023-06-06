Overview

The double-barrelled resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen is blessed with a fabled setting just a snowball’s throw from the Alps and is a top hang-out for outdoorsy types, skiing fans and day-trippers from Munich. To say you ‘wintered in Garmisch’ still has an aristocratic ring, and the area offers some of the best skiing in the land, including runs on Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze (2962m).