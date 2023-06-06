Shop
The double-barrelled resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen is blessed with a fabled setting just a snowball’s throw from the Alps and is a top hang-out for outdoorsy types, skiing fans and day-trippers from Munich. To say you ‘wintered in Garmisch’ still has an aristocratic ring, and the area offers some of the best skiing in the land, including runs on Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze (2962m).
On good days, views from Germany’s rooftop extend into four countries. The return trip starts in Garmisch aboard a cogwheel train (Zahnradbahn) that chugs…
For an easy hike accompanied by achingly quaint, chocolate-box views head to Germany's highest Kirchdorf (basically a hamlet with a church where services…
A popular hiking route is to King Ludwig II’s hunting lodge, Jagdschloss Schachen, which can be reached via the Partnachklamm in about a four-hour hike …
A top attraction around Garmisch is this narrow and dramatically beautiful 700m-long gorge with walls rising up to 80m. The trail hewn into the rock is…
