Mittenwald

Nestled in a cul-de-sac under snowcapped peaks, sleepily alluring Mittenwald, 20km southeast of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, is the most natural spot imaginable for a resort. Known far and wide for its master violin makers, the citizens of this drowsy village seem almost bemused by its popularity. The air is ridiculously clean, and on the main street the loudest noise is a babbling brook.

  • Geigenbaumuseum

    Geigenbaumuseum

    Mittenwald

    Matthias Klotz (1653–1743) is the man credited with turning Mittenwald into an internationally renowned centre of violin making. Learn more about him, the…

