Rothenburg ob der Tauber

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
500px Photo ID: 27104765 -

Steve Ash / 500px

Overview

A true medieval gem, Rothenburg ob der Tauber (meaning ‘above the Tauber River’) is a top tourist stop along the Romantic Road. With its web of cobbled lanes, higgledy-piggledy houses and towered walls, the town is the archetypal fairy-tale Germany. Urban conservation orders here are the strictest in Germany – and at times it feels like a medieval theme park – but all’s forgiven in the evenings, when the lamplight casts its spell long after the last tour buses have left.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Reichsstadtmuseum

    Reichsstadtmuseum

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    Highlights of the Reichsstadtmuseum, housed in a former Dominican convent, include the Rothenburger Passion (1494), a cycle of 12 panels by Martinus…

  • Deutsches Weihnachtsmuseum

    Deutsches Weihnachtsmuseum

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    If you're glad Christmas comes but once every 365 days, then stay well clear of the Käthe Wohlfahrt Weihnachtsdorf, a Yuletide superstore that also houses…

  • Jakobskirche

    Jakobskirche

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    One of the few places of worship in Bavaria to charge admission, Rothenburg's Lutheran parish church was begun in the 14th century and finished in the…

  • Stadtmauer

    Stadtmauer

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    With time and fresh legs, a 2.5km circular walk around the unbroken ring of town walls gives a sense of the importance medieval people placed on defending…

  • Mittelalterliches Kriminalmuseum

    Mittelalterliches Kriminalmuseum

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    The star attractions at this gruesomely fascinating museum are medieval implements of torture and punishment. Exhibits include chastity belts, masks of…

  • Alt-Rothenburger Handwerkerhaus

    Alt-Rothenburger Handwerkerhaus

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    Hidden down a little alley is the Alt-Rothenburger Handwerkerhaus, where numerous artisans – including coopers, weavers, cobblers and potters – have their…

  • Rathausturm

    Rathausturm

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    The Rathaus on Marktplatz was begun in Gothic style in the 14th century and was completed during the Renaissance. Climb the 220 steps of the medieval town…

  • Röderturm

    Röderturm

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    For a great lookout point on the town wall head for the Röderturm in the east of the old town.

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Rothenburg ob der Tauber with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Rothenburg ob der Tauber