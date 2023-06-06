Shop
Steve Ash / 500px
A true medieval gem, Rothenburg ob der Tauber (meaning ‘above the Tauber River’) is a top tourist stop along the Romantic Road. With its web of cobbled lanes, higgledy-piggledy houses and towered walls, the town is the archetypal fairy-tale Germany. Urban conservation orders here are the strictest in Germany – and at times it feels like a medieval theme park – but all’s forgiven in the evenings, when the lamplight casts its spell long after the last tour buses have left.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
Highlights of the Reichsstadtmuseum, housed in a former Dominican convent, include the Rothenburger Passion (1494), a cycle of 12 panels by Martinus…
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
If you're glad Christmas comes but once every 365 days, then stay well clear of the Käthe Wohlfahrt Weihnachtsdorf, a Yuletide superstore that also houses…
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
One of the few places of worship in Bavaria to charge admission, Rothenburg's Lutheran parish church was begun in the 14th century and finished in the…
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
With time and fresh legs, a 2.5km circular walk around the unbroken ring of town walls gives a sense of the importance medieval people placed on defending…
Mittelalterliches Kriminalmuseum
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
The star attractions at this gruesomely fascinating museum are medieval implements of torture and punishment. Exhibits include chastity belts, masks of…
Alt-Rothenburger Handwerkerhaus
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
Hidden down a little alley is the Alt-Rothenburger Handwerkerhaus, where numerous artisans – including coopers, weavers, cobblers and potters – have their…
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
The Rathaus on Marktplatz was begun in Gothic style in the 14th century and was completed during the Renaissance. Climb the 220 steps of the medieval town…
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
For a great lookout point on the town wall head for the Röderturm in the east of the old town.
