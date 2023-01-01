Highlights of the Reichsstadtmuseum, housed in a former Dominican convent, include the Rothenburger Passion (1494), a cycle of 12 panels by Martinus Schwarz, and the oldest convent kitchen in Germany, as well as weapons and armour. Outside the main entrance (on your right as you’re facing the museum), you’ll see a spinning barrel, where the nuns distributed bread to the poor – and where women would leave babies they couldn’t afford to keep.

For a serene break between sightseeing, head to the Klostergarten (Monastery Garden) behind the museum (enter from Klosterhof).