The brainchild of industrialist Reinhold Würth, this contemporary gallery is housed in a striking limestone building that preserves part of a century-old brewery. Stellar temporary exhibitions have recently spotlighted hidden treasures from the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna including masterpieces by Dürer, Botticelli, Rembrandt, Rubens, Klimt and Hundertwasser. Guided tours (in German) and audioguides cost €6.