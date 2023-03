Sitting in parkland a five-minute walk north of the Residenzschloss is the petite baroque palace Schloss Favorite, built between 1717 and 1723 for Duke Eberhard Ludwig. It was mostly used as a hunting palace and summer residence. The interior is largely neoclassical in style and graced with Empire-style furniture.

The palace was undergoing extensive restoration at the time of writing and is set to reopen in mid 2019.