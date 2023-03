When temperatures soar, Stuttgarters head to Max-Eyth-See for pedalo fun on the lake and picnicking beside the Neckar River. Murky water rules out swimming but there’s a worthwhile bike path, part of the Neckar-Radweg (www.neckarradweg.de). The terraced vineyards rising above the river are scattered with Wengerter-Häuschen (tool sheds); some are more than 200 years old and are protected landmarks.

The lake is 9km northeast of Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof on the U14 line.