Billing itself as the world’s biggest pig museum, the Schweinemuseum is one heck of a pigsty: 50,000 paintings, lucky trinkets, antiques, cartoons, piggy banks and a veritable mountain of cuddly toys cover the entire porcine spectrum. Since opening in the city’s century-old former slaughterhouse, the kitsch-cool museum has drawn crowds to its exhibits spotlighting everything from pig worship to wild-boar hunting rituals.

In the adjacent beer garden (snacks and mains €4 to €11.50), you can pig out on schnitzel, pork knuckles and more.