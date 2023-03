Nicknamed the 'Swabian Versailles', the Residenzschloss is an extravagant 452-room baroque, rococo and Empire affair. The 90-minute chateau tours (in German) leave every half-hour; there are English tours at 1.15pm and 3.15pm daily.

The 18th-century feast continues with a spin around the staggeringly ornate scarlet-and-gold Karl Eugen Apartment, and three museums showcasing everything from exquisite baroque paintings to fashion accessories and majolica.