Museum Alte Kulturen

Housed in Tübingen's hilltop castle, this fascinating archaeology museum houses the 40,000-year-old Vogelherd figurines – the world’s oldest figurative artworks – which were recently awarded Unesco World Heritage status along with the Vogelherdhöhle caves in the Swabian Alps where they were discovered. Carved from mammoth ivory, the thumb-sized statuettes of horses and mammoths, plus jewellery, are nothing short of extraordinary. Neolithic ceramics and flints, ancient Babylonian cuneiform script tablets and the tomb of Tomb of Seshemnefer III from Giza are other highlights.