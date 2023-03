The Cottahaus is the one-time home of Johann Friedrich Cotta, who first published the works of Schiller and Goethe. A bit of a lad, Goethe conducted detailed research on Tübingen’s pubs during his week-long stay in 1797. The party-loving genius is commemorated by the plaque ‘Hier wohnte Goethe’ (Goethe lived here). On the wall of the grungy student digs next door is perhaps the more insightful sign ‘Hier kotzte Goethe’ (Goethe puked here).