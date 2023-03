Steps lead down from Eberhardsbrücke bridge to Platanenallee, a leafy islet on the Neckar River canopied by sycamore trees. From here, there are views up to half-timbered houses in a fresco painter’s palette of pastels and turreted villas nestled on the hillsides. This is a prime place to watch May's riotous Stocherkahnrennen.