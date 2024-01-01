Neptunbrunnen

Swabian Alps Region

Statues of four women representing the seasons grace the Neptunbrunnen, the centrepiece of Am Markt square.

  • Pipelines on wall

    Staatsgalerie Stuttgart

    19 MILES

    The neoclassical-meets-contemporary Staatsgalerie bears British architect James Stirling’s curvy, colourful imprint. Alongside big-name exhibitions, the…

  • Small bottles of "Monkey 47" gin are offered at a stand at the eat&STYLE food festival in Hamburg, Germany, 11 November 2016. Germany's biggest food festival "eat&STYLE" was opened at the Hamburg "Schuppen 52". The festival offers current food trends and workshops for visitors. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    Monkey 47

    28.95 MILES

    Embracing the global craft gin craze, Monkey 47 has scooped awards for its batch-distilled, handcrafted dry gin, with piney, peppery notes. Distillery…

  • Schloss Hohentübingen

    Schloss Hohentübingen

    0.13 MILES

    On its perch above Tübingen, this turreted 16th-century castle has a terrace overlooking the Neckar River, the Altstadt’s triangular rooftops and the vine…

  • Museum Alte Kulturen

    Museum Alte Kulturen

    0.14 MILES

    Housed in Tübingen's hilltop castle, this fascinating archaeology museum houses the 40,000-year-old Vogelherd figurines – the world’s oldest figurative…

  • Residenzschloss

    Residenzschloss

    26.99 MILES

    Nicknamed the 'Swabian Versailles', the Residenzschloss is an extravagant 452-room baroque, rococo and Empire affair. The 90-minute chateau tours (in…

  • Blick über den Eckensee zum Opernhaus im Oberen Schlossgarten bei Nacht, Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland

    Schlossgarten

    19.29 MILES

    A terrific park for a wander right in the heart of the city, Stuttgart's sprawling Schlossgarten threads together the Mittlerer Schlossgarten, with its…

  • Stuttgart, Baden-WÃƒÂ¼rttemberg, Germany

    Schlossplatz

    18.75 MILES

    Stuttgart's pride and joy is this central square, dominated by the exuberant three-winged Neues Schloss, an impressive, Versailles-inspired baroque palace…

  • Schloss Solitude

    Schloss Solitude

    18.46 MILES

    Domed Schloss Solitude, perched above Stuttgart, was built in 1763 for Duke Karl Eugen of Württemberg as a hunting palace and summer residence. Blending…

1. Am Markt

0.01 MILES

Half-timbered townhouses frame the Altstadt’s main plaza Am Markt, a much-loved student hang-out. Rising above it is the 15th-century Rathaus (town hall),…

2. Rathaus

0.01 MILES

Drawing the gaze high above Am Markt, Tübingen's 15th-century Rathaus sports a riotous, exuberantly frescoed baroque facade and an astronomical clock.

3. Cottahaus

0.09 MILES

The Cottahaus is the one-time home of Johann Friedrich Cotta, who first published the works of Schiller and Goethe. A bit of a lad, Goethe conducted…

4. Stiftskirche St Georg

0.12 MILES

The late-Gothic Stiftskirche shelters the tombs of the Württemberg dukes and some dazzling late-medieval stained-glass windows.

5. Hölderlinturm

0.12 MILES

You can see how the dreamy Neckar views from this silver-turreted tower fired the imagination of Romantic poet Friedrich Hölderlin, resident here from…

6. Schloss Hohentübingen

0.13 MILES

On its perch above Tübingen, this turreted 16th-century castle has a terrace overlooking the Neckar River, the Altstadt’s triangular rooftops and the vine…

7. Museum Alte Kulturen

0.14 MILES

Housed in Tübingen's hilltop castle, this fascinating archaeology museum houses the 40,000-year-old Vogelherd figurines – the world’s oldest figurative…

8. Platanenallee

0.14 MILES

Steps lead down from Eberhardsbrücke bridge to Platanenallee, a leafy islet on the Neckar River canopied by sycamore trees. From here, there are views up…