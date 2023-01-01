Embracing the global craft gin craze, Monkey 47 has scooped awards for its batch-distilled, handcrafted dry gin, with piney, peppery notes. Distillery tours are free, but the early monkey gets the banana – it's by appointment only. See the website for details. The distillery is 11km north of Alpirsbach on the L408.

The name alludes to the 47 Black Forest botanicals it uses and the fact it's bottled at 47 per cent. Combined with pure local spring water, this bold gin packs a mighty punch – an entire forest in a bottle.