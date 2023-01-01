Monkey 47

Top choice in The Black Forest

Small bottles of "Monkey 47" gin are offered at a stand at the eat&STYLE food festival in Hamburg, Germany, 11 November 2016. Germany's biggest food festival "eat&STYLE" was opened at the Hamburg "Schuppen 52". The festival offers current food trends and workshops for visitors. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance via Getty Image

Embracing the global craft gin craze, Monkey 47 has scooped awards for its batch-distilled, handcrafted dry gin, with piney, peppery notes. Distillery tours are free, but the early monkey gets the banana – it's by appointment only. See the website for details. The distillery is 11km north of Alpirsbach on the L408.

The name alludes to the 47 Black Forest botanicals it uses and the fact it's bottled at 47 per cent. Combined with pure local spring water, this bold gin packs a mighty punch – an entire forest in a bottle.

Suggest an Edit