Nationalpark Schwarzwald

An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest National Park is the Schwarzwald at its wildest and untamed best. Nature is left to its own devices in this 100-sq-km pocket in the northern Black Forest, tucked between Baden-Baden and Freudenstadt and centred on the Schwarzwaldhochstrasse (Black Forest Highway), the Murg Valley and Mummelsee.

Hiking and cycling trails abound, as do discovery paths geared towards children. Stop at this visitor centre or at the National Park Centre in Ruhestein for the low-down and to pick up maps. Details of guided tours and online maps are also available on the website.