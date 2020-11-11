The Schwarzwälder Freilichtmuseum spirals around the Vogtsbauernhof, a self-contained early-17th-century farmstead. Farmhouses shifted from their original locations have been painstakingly reconstructed here, using techniques such as thatching and panelling, to create this authentic farming hamlet and preserve age-old Black Forest traditions. There are free guided tours at 2.30pm daily in German, and at 1pm daily in July and August in English.

Explore barns filled with wagons and horn sleds, Rauchküchen (kitchens for smoking fish and meat) and the Hippenseppenhof (1599), with its chapel and massive hipped roof constructed from 400 trees. It’s a great place for families, with inquisitive farmyard animals to pet, artisans on hand to explain their crafts, and frequent demonstrations covering topics from sheep shearing to butter-making.

The Vogtsbauernhof is 4.5km north of Gutach on the B33.