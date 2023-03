Haslach’s 17th-century former Capuchin monastery houses this museum, showcasing flamboyant costumes and outrageous hats, the must-have accessories for the well-dressed Fräulein of the 1850s. Look out for the Black Forest Bollenhut, a straw bonnet topped with pom poms (red for unmarried women, black for married) and the Schäppel, a fragile-looking crown made from hundreds of beads and weighing up to 5kg.