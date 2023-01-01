Palais Rohan

Hailed as a ‘Versailles in miniature’, this opulent 18th-century residence is loaded with treasures. The basement Musée Archéologique takes you from the Palaeolithic period to AD 800. On the ground floor is the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, where rooms adorned with Hannong ceramics and gleaming silverware evoke the lavish lifestyle of the nobility in the 18th century. On the 1st floor, the Musée des Beaux-Arts' collection of 14th- to 19th-century art includes El Greco, Botticelli and Flemish Primitive works.

Built in 1732 by French architect Robert de Cotte, of Versailles fame, the episcopal palace was once the lavish abode of the city’s princely bishops, and Louis XV and Marie-Antoinette once stayed here.