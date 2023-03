Trace Strasbourg’s history from its beginnings as a Roman military camp called Argentoratum at this engaging museum, housed in a 16th-century slaughterhouse. Highlights include a painting of the first-ever performance of 'La Marseillaise', France’s national anthem (which, despite its name, was written in Strasbourg in 1792); a 1:600-scale model, created in the 1720s to help Louis XV visualise the city’s fortifications; and a Gutenberg Bible from 1485.