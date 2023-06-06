Strasbourg

Strasbourg is the perfect overture to all that is idiosyncratic about Alsace – walking a fine tightrope between France and Germany and between a medieval past and a progressive future, it pulls off its act in inimitable Alsatian style.

  Cathédrale Notre-Dame

    Cathédrale Notre-Dame

    Strasbourg

    Nothing prepares you for your first glimpse of Strasbourg's Cathédrale Notre-Dame, completed in all its Gothic grandeur in 1439. The lace-fine facade…

  • Palais Rohan

    Palais Rohan

    Strasbourg

    Hailed as a ‘Versailles in miniature’, this opulent 18th-century residence is loaded with treasures. The basement Musée Archéologique takes you from the…

  • Grande Île

    Grande Île

    Strasbourg

    History seeps through the twisting lanes and cafe-rimmed plazas of Grande Île, Strasbourg's Unesco World Heritage–listed island bordered by the River Ill…

  • Musée de l’Œuvre Notre-Dame in Strasbourg, France.

    Musée de l’Œuvre Notre-Dame

    Strasbourg

    Occupying a cluster of sublime 14th- and 16th-century buildings, this museum harbours one of Europe’s premier collections of Romanesque, Gothic and…

  • France, Alsace, Strasbourg, Petite-France, View of restaurants, taverns and framed houses

    Petite France

    Strasbourg

    Criss-crossed by narrow lanes, canals and locks, Petite France is where artisans plied their trades in the Middle Ages. The half-timbered houses,…

  • The Strasbourg Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, MAMCS.

    Musée d’Art Moderne et Contemporain

    Strasbourg

    This striking glass-and-steel cube showcases an outstanding fine-art, graphic-art and photography collection. Besides modern and contemporary works of the…

  • Grande Mosquee de Strasbourg.

    Grande Mosquée de Strasbourg

    Strasbourg

    Designed by Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi and opened in September 2012, France's biggest mosque (accommodating 1500 worshippers) sits on a bend in…

  • Barrage Vauban.

    Barrage Vauban

    Strasbourg

    A triumph of 17th-century engineering, the Barrage Vauban bears the architectural imprint of the leading French military engineer of the age – Sébastien…

