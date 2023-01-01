Museum Frieder Burda

A Joan Miró sculpture guards the front of this architecturally innovative gallery, designed by Richard Meier. The star-studded collection of modern and contemporary art features Picasso, Gerhard Richter and Jackson Pollock originals; these are complemented by temporary exhibitions. There are free short guided tours at noon, 2pm and 4pm on Saturdays.

Previous temporary exhibitions include the light and space creations of American artist James Turrell; Die Brücke German expressionist works; and the colour-charged paintings of contemporary Indian artist Bharti Kher.