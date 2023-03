The sublime casino seeks to emulate – indeed, outdo – the gilded, chandelier-lit splendour of Versailles. Marlene Dietrich called it ‘the most beautiful casino in the world’. Gents must wear a jacket and tie. If you’re not much of a gambler and want to simply marvel at the opulence, hook onto a 40-minute guided tour.

Under the same roof is super-stylish restaurant The Grill and upscale club Bernstein, where the dance floor heaves with beautiful people.