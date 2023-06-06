Baden-Baden

Restaurants in Baden Baden

Overview

Baden-Baden's curative waters and air of old-world luxury have attracted royals, the rich and celebrities over the years – Barack Obama and Bismarck, Queen Victoria and Victoria Beckham included. This Black Forest town boasts grand colonnaded buildings and whimsically turreted art nouveau villas spread across the hillsides and framed by forested mountains.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Germany, Baden-Wurttemburg, Baden-Baden, Museum Frieder Burda, modern art museum, exterior, dawn

    Museum Frieder Burda

    Baden-Baden

    A Joan Miró sculpture guards the front of this architecturally innovative gallery, designed by Richard Meier. The star-studded collection of modern and…

  • Casino

    Casino

    Baden-Baden

    The sublime casino seeks to emulate – indeed, outdo – the gilded, chandelier-lit splendour of Versailles. Marlene Dietrich called it ‘the most beautiful…

  • Lichtentaler Allee

    Lichtentaler Allee

    Baden-Baden

    This 2.3km ribbon of greenery, threading from Goetheplatz to Kloster Lichtenthal, is quite a picture: studded with fountains and sculptures and carpeted…

  • Fettquelle

    Fettquelle

    Baden-Baden

    Rheumatism, arthritis, respiratory complaints, skin problems – all this and a host of other ailments can, apparently, be cured by Baden-Baden’s mineral…

  • Trinkhalle

    Trinkhalle

    Baden-Baden

    Standing proud above a manicured park, this neoclassical pump room was built in 1839 as an attractive addition to the Kurhaus. The 90m-long portico is…

  • Staatliche Kunsthalle

    Staatliche Kunsthalle

    Baden-Baden

    Sidling up to the Museum Frieder Burda is this sky-lit gallery, which showcases rotating exhibitions of contemporary art in neoclassical surrounds…

  • Neues Schloss

    Neues Schloss

    Baden-Baden

    Vine-swathed steps lead from Marktplatz to the 15th-century Neues Schloss, the former residence of the Baden-Baden margraves, which is set to reopen at…

  • Stiftskirche

    Stiftskirche

    Baden-Baden

    The centrepiece of cobbled Marktplatz is this pink church, a hotchpotch of Romanesque, late Gothic and, to a lesser extent, baroque styles. Its…

Articles

A white castle with a red roof sits on a hill surrounded by trees. A long gravel road extends from the viewer to the castle, flanked by green grass and golden grapevines illuminated by the setting sun. In the far distance, green and blue rolling hills on the left give way to a distant valley dotted with tiny white buildings.

Art

Wine on the Rhine: three German wine regions off the beaten path

Oct 7, 2019 • 7 min read

