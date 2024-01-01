Vine-swathed steps lead from Marktplatz to the 15th-century Neues Schloss, the former residence of the Baden-Baden margraves, which is set to reopen at some point in the distant future. The lookout is still accessible, and affords far-reaching views over Baden-Baden’s rooftops and spires to the Black Forest beyond.
Baden-Baden
