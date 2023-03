If giant cuckoo clocks and Black Forest gateau no longer thrill, how about a trip to the world’s largest loo? Drive on the B33 to Hornberg and there, in all its lavatorial glory, stands the titanic toilet dreamed up by designer Philippe Starck. Even if you have no interest in designer urinals or home jacuzzis, the centre's worth visiting for the tremendous view across the Black Forest from the 12m-high ceramic loo.

The design centre is 3.5km south of Gutach.