Rising 1007m, Mehliskopf's slopes attract families seeking low-key outdoor adventures. You can whiz downhill year-round on the bob run, picking up speeds of up to 40km/h on its hairpin bends and 360-degree loop, or on the downhill carts (for those over 14 years old). There’s also a high-rope course in the forest. It's a 2km walk to Mehliskopf lookout tower, with far-reaching views across the northern Black Forest and the Rhine Plain.

In winter, the focus switches to the snowpark’s rails and obstacles and downhill skiing.