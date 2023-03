As storybook Black Forest villages go, Ottenhöfen fits the bill nicely with its plethora of lovingly restored watermills (best explored on the 12km Mühlenweg), slender-spired church and farmhouses snuggled among low-rise wooded hills. Climbers and hikers can head up to the knobbly peak of Karlsruher Grat. The surrounding area is criss-crossed with family-friendly walking trails and mountain-bike routes.