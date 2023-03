Word has it that German composer Brahms and French painter Courbet had a soft spot for these wispy falls, which plunge over mossy boulders into a green pool. The 1.5km walk through forest and along the Grobbach stream is deliciously cool on a hot day, and the waterfall looks freshly minted for a picture book about water sprites. The falls are at their loveliest when the rhododendrons are in bloom from early May to June.