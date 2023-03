All the more evocative for its lack of adornment, this 11th-century former Benedictine monastery effectively conveys the simple, spiritual life in its Romanesque three-nave church, spartan cells and Gothic cloister, which hosts candlelit concerts from June to August. It's amazing what you can find under the floorboards, as the museum reveals with its stash of 16th-century clothing, caricatures (of artistic scholars) and lines (of misbehaving ones).