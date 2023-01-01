Architecture enthusiasts are thrilled by the recent opening of the Weissenhof Estate, following many years of restoration. Built in 1927 for the Deutscher Werkbund exhibition, the estate showcases the pioneering modern architecture of the age, bearing the clean aesthetic imprint of 17 prominent architects, among them Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius. Two of Le Corbusier's residential units have received Unesco World Heritage status. Guided tours are in German only.