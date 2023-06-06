Stuttgart

exterior of Porsche Museum

Ask many Germans their opinion of Stuttgarters and they'll have plenty of things to say: they are road hogs, speeding along the autobahn; they are sharp-dressed executives with a Swabian drawl; they are tight-fisted homebodies who slave away to schaffe, schaffe, Häusle baue (work, work, build a house).

  • Pipelines on wall

    Staatsgalerie Stuttgart

    Stuttgart

    The neoclassical-meets-contemporary Staatsgalerie bears British architect James Stirling’s curvy, colourful imprint. Alongside big-name exhibitions, the…

  • Blick über den Eckensee zum Opernhaus im Oberen Schlossgarten bei Nacht, Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland

    Schlossgarten

    Stuttgart

    A terrific park for a wander right in the heart of the city, Stuttgart's sprawling Schlossgarten threads together the Mittlerer Schlossgarten, with its…

  • Stuttgart, Baden-WÃƒÂ¼rttemberg, Germany

    Schlossplatz

    Stuttgart

    Stuttgart's pride and joy is this central square, dominated by the exuberant three-winged Neues Schloss, an impressive, Versailles-inspired baroque palace…

  • exterior of Porsche Museum

    Porsche Museum

    Stuttgart

    Like a pearly white spaceship preparing for lift-off, the barrier-free Porsche Museum is a car-lover's dream. Audioguides race you through the history of…

  • Mercedes Benz Museum, Stuttgart, Baden Wurttemberg, Germany, Europe

    Mercedes-Benz Museum

    Stuttgart

    A futuristic swirl on the cityscape, the Mercedes-Benz Museum takes a chronological spin through the Mercedes empire. Look out for legends such as the…

  • Schloss Solitude

    Schloss Solitude

    Stuttgart

    Domed Schloss Solitude, perched above Stuttgart, was built in 1763 for Duke Karl Eugen of Württemberg as a hunting palace and summer residence. Blending…

  • Bohnenviertel

    Bohnenviertel

    Stuttgart

    To really slip under Stuttgart’s skin, mosey through one of the city’s lesser-known neighbourhoods. Walk south to Hans-im-Glück Platz, centred on a…

  • Grabkapelle Rotenberg

    Grabkapelle Rotenberg

    Stuttgart

    When King Wilhelm I of Württemberg’s beloved wife Katharina Pavlovna, daughter of a Russian tsar, died at the age of 30 in 1819, the king tore down the…

People drinking and eating in a beer garden on the Karlshöhe hills with panoramic Stuttgart city view in the background

Activities

You’ll see this everywhere: Stuttgart Stäffele

Aug 9, 2023 • 5 min read

