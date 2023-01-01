To really slip under Stuttgart’s skin, mosey through one of the city’s lesser-known neighbourhoods. Walk south to Hans-im-Glück Platz, centred on a fountain depicting the caged Grimms' fairy-tale character Lucky Hans, and you’ll soon reach the boho-flavoured Bohnenviertel. A facelift has restored the neighbourhood’s cobbled lanes and gabled houses, which harbour idiosyncratic galleries, workshops, bookshops, wine taverns and cafes.

The villagey atmosphere is a refreshing tonic to the big-city feel of central Stuttgart.

Bohnenviertel was named after beans introduced in the 16th century; back then they were grown everywhere as the staple food of the poor tanners, dyers and craftsmen who lived here.