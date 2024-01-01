Friedrich Schiller Statue

Stuttgart

The poet-dramatist Friedrich Schiller is immortalised in bronze on cobbled Schillerplatz.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pipelines on wall

    Staatsgalerie Stuttgart

    0.46 MILES

    The neoclassical-meets-contemporary Staatsgalerie bears British architect James Stirling’s curvy, colourful imprint. Alongside big-name exhibitions, the…

  • Schloss Hohentübingen

    Schloss Hohentübingen

    18.75 MILES

    On its perch above Tübingen, this turreted 16th-century castle has a terrace overlooking the Neckar River, the Altstadt’s triangular rooftops and the vine…

  • Museum Alte Kulturen

    Museum Alte Kulturen

    18.76 MILES

    Housed in Tübingen's hilltop castle, this fascinating archaeology museum houses the 40,000-year-old Vogelherd figurines – the world’s oldest figurative…

  • Residenzschloss

    Residenzschloss

    8.47 MILES

    Nicknamed the 'Swabian Versailles', the Residenzschloss is an extravagant 452-room baroque, rococo and Empire affair. The 90-minute chateau tours (in…

  • Blick über den Eckensee zum Opernhaus im Oberen Schlossgarten bei Nacht, Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland

    Schlossgarten

    0.67 MILES

    A terrific park for a wander right in the heart of the city, Stuttgart's sprawling Schlossgarten threads together the Mittlerer Schlossgarten, with its…

  • Stuttgart, Baden-WÃƒÂ¼rttemberg, Germany

    Schlossplatz

    0.1 MILES

    Stuttgart's pride and joy is this central square, dominated by the exuberant three-winged Neues Schloss, an impressive, Versailles-inspired baroque palace…

  • Schloss Solitude

    Schloss Solitude

    4.33 MILES

    Domed Schloss Solitude, perched above Stuttgart, was built in 1763 for Duke Karl Eugen of Württemberg as a hunting palace and summer residence. Blending…

  • Bohnenviertel

    Bohnenviertel

    0.52 MILES

    To really slip under Stuttgart’s skin, mosey through one of the city’s lesser-known neighbourhoods. Walk south to Hans-im-Glück Platz, centred on a…

Nearby Stuttgart attractions

