Nuremberg

Telescope in the Nuremberg castle, view of the city, church, sky, clouds

Overview

Nuremberg (Nürnberg), Bavaria’s second-largest city and the unofficial capital of Franconia, is an energetic place where the nightlife is intense and the beer is as dark as coffee. As one of Bavaria’s biggest draws it is alive with visitors year-round, but especially during the spectacular Christmas market.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kaiserburg (Imperial castle) & Sinwellturm (tower), N|rnberg (Nuremberg), Bavaria, Germany

    Kaiserburg

    Nuremberg

    This enormous castle complex above the Altstadt poignantly reflects Nuremberg's medieval might. The main attraction is a tour of the renovated residential…

  • Deutsche Bahn Museum

    Deutsche Bahn Museum

    Nuremberg

    Forget Dürer and wartime rallies, Nuremberg is a railway town at heart. Germany's first passenger trains ran between here and Fürth, a fact reflected in…

  • Germanisches Nationalmuseum, Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany

    Germanisches Nationalmuseum

    Nuremberg

    Spanning prehistory to the early 20th century, this museum is the German-speaking world's biggest and most important museum of Teutonic culture. It…

  • Reichsparteitagsgelände

    Reichsparteitagsgelände

    Nuremberg

    If you’ve ever wondered where the infamous B&W images of ecstatic Nazi supporters hailing their Führer were taken, it was here in Nuremberg. Much of the…

  • Memorium Nuremberg Trials

    Memorium Nuremberg Trials

    Nuremberg

    Göring, Hess, Speer and 21 other Nazi leaders were tried for crimes against peace and humanity by the Allies in Schwurgerichtssaal 600 (Court Room 600) of…

  • St Sebalduskirche

    St Sebalduskirche

    Nuremberg

    Nuremberg's oldest church was hoisted skywards in rusty pink-veined sandstone in the 13th century. Its exterior is replete with religious sculptures and…

  • Ehekarussell Brunnen

    Ehekarussell Brunnen

    Nuremberg

    At the foot of the fortified Weisser Turm (White Tower; now the gateway to the U-Bahn station of the same name) stands this large and startlingly…

  • Hauptmarkt

    Hauptmarkt

    Nuremberg

    This bustling square in the heart of the Altstadt is the site of daily markets as well as the famous Christkindlsmarkte (Christmas Markets). At the…

