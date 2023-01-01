Germanisches Nationalmuseum

Spanning prehistory to the early 20th century, this museum is the German-speaking world's biggest and most important museum of Teutonic culture. It features works by German painters and sculptors, an archaeological collection, arms and armour, musical and scientific instruments, and toys.

Highlights of the eclectic collection include Dürer's anatomically detailed Hercules Slaying the Stymphalian Birds and the world's oldest terrestrial globe and pocket watch as well as 20th-century design classics and baroque dollhouses.