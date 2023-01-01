This bustling square in the heart of the Altstadt is the site of daily markets as well as the famous Christkindlsmarkte (Christmas Markets). At the eastern end is the ornate Gothic Frauenkirche (church). Daily at noon crowds crane their necks to witness the clock's figures enact a spectacle called the Männleinlaufen (Little Men Dancing). Rising from the square like a Gothic spire is the sculpture-festooned Schöner Brunnen (Beautiful Fountain). Touch the golden ring in the ornate wrought-iron gate for good luck.