Ehekarussell Brunnen

At the foot of the fortified Weisser Turm (White Tower; now the gateway to the U-Bahn station of the same name) stands this large and startlingly grotesque sculptural work depicting six interpretations of marriage (from first love to quarrel to death-do-us-part), all based on a verse by Hans Sachs, the medieval cobbler-poet. You soon realise why the artist faced a blizzard of criticism when the fountain was unvelied in 1984; it really is enough to put anyone off tying the knot.

Sachs' poem can be found chiselled into a large pink marble heart on the tower side of the fountain.