On the northern side of the Pegnitz, near the Karlsbrücke, is the impressive half-timbered Weinstadl, an old wine depot with two half-timbered storeys jutting out over the river. It's had a storied life, ranging from lepers’ refuge to student dorm. Crossing the river is the covered timber Henkersteg (Hangman’s Bridge), built to keep the hangman’s exposure to disease to a minimum.