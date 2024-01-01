Pfarrkirche Unsere Liebe Frau

Nuremberg

At the eastern end if the Hauptmarkt stands this ornate Gothic church, also called the Frauenkirche. Its clock’s figures spring into action every day at noon.

  • Kaiserburg (Imperial castle) & Sinwellturm (tower), N|rnberg (Nuremberg), Bavaria, Germany

    Kaiserburg

    0.3 MILES

    This enormous castle complex above the Altstadt poignantly reflects Nuremberg's medieval might. The main attraction is a tour of the renovated residential…

  • Deutsche Bahn Museum

    Deutsche Bahn Museum

    0.62 MILES

    Forget Dürer and wartime rallies, Nuremberg is a railway town at heart. Germany's first passenger trains ran between here and Fürth, a fact reflected in…

  • Germanisches Nationalmuseum, Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany

    Germanisches Nationalmuseum

    0.41 MILES

    Spanning prehistory to the early 20th century, this museum is the German-speaking world's biggest and most important museum of Teutonic culture. It…

  • Reichsparteitagsgelände

    Reichsparteitagsgelände

    2.09 MILES

    If you’ve ever wondered where the infamous B&W images of ecstatic Nazi supporters hailing their Führer were taken, it was here in Nuremberg. Much of the…

  • Memorium Nuremberg Trials

    Memorium Nuremberg Trials

    1.35 MILES

    Göring, Hess, Speer and 21 other Nazi leaders were tried for crimes against peace and humanity by the Allies in Schwurgerichtssaal 600 (Court Room 600) of…

  • St Sebalduskirche

    St Sebalduskirche

    0.11 MILES

    Nuremberg's oldest church was hoisted skywards in rusty pink-veined sandstone in the 13th century. Its exterior is replete with religious sculptures and…

  • Ehekarussell Brunnen

    Ehekarussell Brunnen

    0.42 MILES

    At the foot of the fortified Weisser Turm (White Tower; now the gateway to the U-Bahn station of the same name) stands this large and startlingly…

  • Lorenzkirche

    Lorenzkirche

    0.21 MILES

    Dark and atmospheric, the Lorenzkirche has dramatically downlit pillars, taupe stone columns, sooty ceilings and many artistic highlights. Check out the…

Nearby Nuremberg attractions

1. Hauptmarkt

0.04 MILES

This bustling square in the heart of the Altstadt is the site of daily markets as well as the famous Christkindlsmarkte (Christmas Markets). At the…

2. Schöner Brunnen

0.05 MILES

Standing like a space probe on the northwestern corner of the square is the 19m (62ft) Schöner Brunnen. A replica of the late 14th-century original, it is…

3. Mittelalterliche Lochgefängnisse

0.1 MILES

Beneath the Altes Rathaus (1616–22), a hulk of a building with lovely Renaissance-style interiors, you’ll find the macabre Mittelalterliche…

5. Spielzeugmuseum

0.18 MILES

Nuremberg has long been a centre of toy manufacturing, and the large Spielzeugmuseum presents toys in their infinite variety – from innocent hoops to…

6. Felsengänge

0.18 MILES

Deep beneath the Albrecht Dürer Monument on Albrecht-Dürer-Platz lurks the chilly Felsengänge. Departing from the brewery shop at Bergstrasse 19, tours…

7. Stadtmuseum Fembohaus

0.18 MILES

Offering an entertaining overview of the city’s history, highlights of the Stadtmuseum Fembohaus include the restored historic rooms of this 16th-century…

