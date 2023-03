Next to the Germanisches Nationalmuseum, 30 austere, 8m-tall concrete columns, each bearing one article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in a different language (plus German), run the entire length of Kartäusergasse. This spectacle is the work of Israeli artist Dani Karavan and is even more relevant in today's central Europe than it was when he won the competition to design the look of the street in the early 1990s.