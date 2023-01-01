Dark and atmospheric, the Lorenzkirche has dramatically downlit pillars, taupe stone columns, sooty ceilings and many artistic highlights. Check out the 15th-century tabernacle in the left aisle – the delicate carved strands wind up to the vaulted ceiling. Remarkable also are the stained glass (including a rose window 9m in diameter) and Veit Stoss' Engelsgruss (Annunciation), a wooden carving with life-size figures suspended above the high altar. Some of the free German-language tours climb the tower, normally out of bounds to visitors.