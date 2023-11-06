This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

With its pristine beaches, lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Bali is a popular vacation destination for both luxury and adventure travelers. Bali's affordability and diverse range of accommodation options cater to a wide spectrum of travelers. Popular activities like surfing, snorkeling, trekking and exploring ancient temples ensure there's something for everyone on this Indonesian island. While Bali is relatively affordable, there’s always an opportunity to save money using points and miles.

Strategically leveraging your points can transform your Balinese holiday into an affordable yet luxurious escape, where you can immerse yourself in the island's offerings without breaking your travel budget. Here’s how to travel to Bali using points and miles:

Whatever your taste or budget, there's a hotel in Bali you can book with points © Vera Vita / Getty

Bali hotels you can book with points

Known for its stunning resorts, picturesque villas and diverse accommodations, Bali becomes even more accessible when you tap into your accumulated points. Every major hotel chain has numerous hotels in Bali for every budget. Whether you seek the serenity of a beachfront retreat in Nusa Dua or the bustling energy of Seminyak, hotel points can help you save money in the process. Here are the best budget, mid-tier and luxury hotels in Bali that you can book with points:

IHG One Rewards

IHG has nearly a dozen hotels in Bali that you can book with points. While IHG doesn’t have an award chart, you can expect to redeem anywhere from 9,000 to 126,000 points per night. The exact rate will depend on the hotel and travel season. If you have an IHG credit card, you’ll get the fourth night free on consecutive award nights. This drops your overall rate by 25%, which is pretty generous. Here’s a look at our top IHG hotel picks for hotels in Bali:

Best budget hotel: Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali (16,000 points per night)

The Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali is a great budget hotel close to the option. The resort is located just 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to get to and saving you money on transportation. Kids stay and eat for free, while adults get complimentary daily breakfast. Free nights vary depending on travel season, but you can expect to pay around 16,000 IHG points per night.

Best mid-tier hotel: Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach (35,500 points)

The Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is a great mid-tier hotel option. Located on a private beach, 30 minutes from the airport, the hotel offers six restaurants, free parking and Wi-Fi for all guests. A standard award gets you into a spacious, beautifully appointed room with a balcony and daybed.

Best luxury hotel: Six Senses Uluwatu (126,000 points)

Located in South Bali, the Six Sense Uluwatu is IHG’s best luxury hotel option. Standard awards go for around 126,000 points per night and include complimentary breakfast. At this rate, you’ll get a 1,160-sq-ft Sky Suite with an outdoor deck featuring a bathtub and ocean views.

How to earn IHG points

You can earn IHG points for one of these Bali hotels by opening up an IHG credit card or transferring points from Bilt Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Hilton Honors

Hilton has four hotels in Bali, ranging from budget to luxury. While Hilton Honors doesn’t publish an award chart, Hilton does offer a calendar function so you can find the cheapest point rate at any given hotel. Hilton Silver elite members and higher receive the fifth night free on consecutive award night bookings, making these hotels even more affordable. You can get automatic Silver status with the no-annual-fee Hilton Honors Credit Card.

Best budget hotel: Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport (11,000 points)

The Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport is a great budget option if you’re arriving late into town. After all, why pay for that ultra-luxurious hotel if you’re arriving too late to utilize any of its amenities? By staying at the Hilton Garden Inn near the airport, you’ll save money and have a comfortable place to sleep. Room rates start at 11,000 points per night, and the resort is just two miles from the airport, a shopping center and a water park.

Best mid-tier hotel: Hilton Bali Resort (35,000 points)

The Hilton Bali Resort is perched on a cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean. This beachfront resort offers every amenity needed for a relaxing vacation: Four pools, a sand lagoon, a world-class spa, four on-site restaurants and more. You can book a Garden View room at the Hilton Bali starting at 35,000 points per night.

Best luxury hotel: Conrad Bali (48,000 points)

The Conrad Bali is a luxury resort in Nusa Dua with sprawling pools, a beachfront location and an incredible spa. Starting at 48,000 points per night, you can book a spacious Deluxe room with a marble bathroom and a balcony overlooking the pool.

How to earn Hilton points

Hilton makes it easy to earn points through travel credit card partnerships. You can transfer Amex Membership Rewards to Hilton at a 2:1 ratio. You can also apply for a Hilton credit card and earn a substantial welcome bonus towards your hotel stay in Bali:

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card : Earn 180,000 points after you spend $6,000 in the first six months of card membership.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card : Earn 170,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first six months of card membership. Earn 170,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first six months of card membership.

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card : Earn 130,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of card membership.

Hilton Honors American Express Card : Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in the first six months of card membership. Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in the first six months of card membership.

The saltwater lagoon pool at the St. Regis Bali Resort © The St. Regis Bali Resort

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott has 28 properties in Bali, providing many opportunities to redeem Marriott points. Marriott has no public award chart, and rates vary depending on the travel season. But you can use the calendar function to search for the lowest point rates, assuming you’re flexible with your travel dates. It’s also worth noting that Marriott Bonvoy members get the fifth night free on consecutive award stays. So even though some of the point rates are high, you can save 20% by booking five nights.

Best budget hotel: Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian (6,500 points)

Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian is the perfect budget hotel for travelers who want to be close to the nightlife and an easy 15-minute drive to the airport. The hotel offers guests freebies like music lessons, cooking and mixology classes. Standard guest rooms offer a minimalist design and floor-to-ceiling windows for added natural light. Free nights start at just 6,500 points.

Best mid-tier hotel: The Ritz-Carlton Bali (46,000 points)

The Ritz-Carlton Bali is the perfect place to splurge on a luxury vacation if you have lots of points to spare. For 46,000 points per night, you can book a Sawangan Junior Suite with over 1,000 sq ft of space, a marble bathroom and a large balcony overlooking the pool.

Best luxury hotel: St. Regis Bali (82,000 points)

The St. Regis Bali is known for its opulent rooms, lush gardens and pristine beach. For 82,000 points per night, you can book a 990-sq-ft St. Regis Suite with a large sitting area, walk-in closet and lavish marble bathroom. If you’re flexible with your travel dates, you can book a discounted PointSaver award for 65,600 points per night.

How to earn Marriott points

Marriott is a 1:1 transfer partner of Amex Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards. Additionally, you can earn Marriott points by applying for one of six Marriott credit cards:

World of Hyatt

Hyatt has 13 hotels and resorts in Bali that you can book with points. Hyatt’s Bali properties are an exceptional value, offering impressive properties at low redemption rates. It’s one of the best places to get lots of value from your points, with rates starting at just 3,500 points per night.

Best budget hotel: Alila Manggis (3,500-6,500 points)

The Category 1 Alila Manggis is an excellent budget hotel using points. With rooms starting at just 3,500 points per night, it’s easy to piece together a week-long vacation or longer using credit card welcome bonuses. Nestled among the coconut groves of northeast Bal, this eco-friendly resort offers a secluded reprieve away from Bali’s busy tourist hotspots. Point bookings are a terrific bargain since even standard rooms provide ocean views.

Best mid-tier hotel: Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort (21,000-29,000 points)

The Category 6 Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort is a luxury wellness resort offering just 27 rooms surrounded by rice paddy fields. A free night gets you into a Grand Deluxe Terrace Paddy View room.

Best luxury hotel: Alila Villas Uluwatu (25,000-35,000 points)

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Bali, the Category 7 Alila Villas Uluwatu is a great use of points. This cliffside resort is located on the Island’s southern tip, away from the bustle of the tourist districts. With rates of just 25,000-35,000 points per night, you can book a one-bedroom pool villa. These villas offer over 3,000 sq ft of space and a large outdoor cabana overlooking the ocean. It’s a unique property and an exceptional use of Hyatt points.

How to earn Hyatt points

World of Hyatt is a 1:1 transfer partner of Bilt and Chase Ultimate Rewards. You can also earn Haytt points from the following hotel credit cards:

World of Hyatt Credit Card : Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more points by earning two bonus points per $1 spent (on up to $15,000) in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 point.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card : Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months of account opening.

An Alaska Airlines plane lands at LAX © Rose Brook / Shutterstock

The cheapest award flights to Bali

Travelers seeking the cheapest way to experience the tropical paradise of Bali can take advantage of award flights using points and miles. Several airlines and rewards programs offer affordable award flights, especially through the Oneworld alliance.

Here’s a list of the cheapest award flights to Bali and how to earn the miles:

Cheapest economy class ticket to Bali: 55,000 ANA miles round-trip

Cheapest business class ticket to Bali: 140,000 American miles round-trip

Cheapest first-class ticket to Bali: 140,000 Alaska miles round-trip

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines MileagePlan offers some of the cheapest award flights to Bali. You can get there through partner carrier Cathay Pacific by transiting Hong Kong. The great thing about Alaska MileagePlan is that you can have a free stopover on one-way international flights. For example, you can book a one-way ticket to Bali with a free stopover in Hong Kong. This is a great way to fit multiple destinations into one trip.

Economy class: From 60,000 miles round-trip

Business class: From 100,000 miles round-trip

First class: From 140,000 miles round-trip

You can transfer Marriott points to Alaska Mileage Plan at a 3:1 ratio, with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred. You can also earn Alaska miles from two co-branded credit cards:

Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card : Get 50,000 bonus miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you spend $3,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Alaska Airlines Visa® credit card : Earn 60,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ after you spend $3,000 or more within the first 90 days of account opening.

American AAdvantage

American Airlines allows AAdvantage members to redeem miles for Cathay Pacific flights to Bali. The rates are very similar to those of Alaska Mileage Plan, except AAdvantage miles are easier to earn. You could use Alaska miles for the outbound flight (and free stopover), then redeem American miles for the return flight.

Economy class: From 75,000 miles round-trip

Business class: From 140,000 miles round-trip

First class: From 220,000 miles round-trip

You can transfer AAdvantage miles 1:1 from Bilt Rewards or bulk up on miles with a new AAdvantage credit card:

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive Mastercard®: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 within the first three months of account opening.

CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®: Earn 65,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first four months of account opening.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® : Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $2,500 within the first three months of account opening.

Barclays AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee within the first 90 days.

Exploring the rice fields at Bali's Tegalalang Terrace © Diamond Dogs / Getty

Activities and ground transportation

Activities and ground transportation costs in Bali are relatively affordable. Most hotels are near the airport, and shuttle services to the major resort areas are reasonable. If you’re looking to save on these costs and tourist activities, you can do so through popular loyalty programs like Chase Ultimate Rewards and Capital One.

With the Capital One Venture and Venture X cards, you can pay for travel expenses and then redeem miles at one cent per mile. Alternatively, you can book tours, activities and transportation on the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal. Points are worth 1.25 cents each with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and 1.5 cents each with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Bottom line

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly adventure or a luxury getaway, Bali can be an excellent destination to experience a wide range of travel. By strategically accumulating and redeeming miles and points, travelers can unlock significant savings on airfare, enabling them to explore Bali without breaking the bank. With hotels starting at just 3,500 points per night and reasonable flight awards, you can enjoy the best of this island at a fraction of the cost.

