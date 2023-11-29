This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

In the expanding world of travel credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card stand out from the pack. Each card has won its share of awards and topped “best of” lists thanks to valuable rewards and lucrative travel perks. But how do these cards stack up against each other? The two cards offer similar welcome bonuses and the same $95 annual fee, but they’re very different in their benefits. Understanding these differences can be pivotal in choosing the right fit for your spending habits and travel preferences.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll dive into the merits and details of both cards, unraveling their benefits, rewards structures and perks to guide you toward the card that aligns best with your travel aspirations and financial goals. Whether you seek flexibility, simplicity, or premium travel perks, we’ll help you navigate through the maze of choices, empowering you to make an informed decision between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture Rewards.

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonuses for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture are both attractive, but they cater to slightly different preferences and spending habits. The Chase Sapphire Preferred currently offers 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. These points are incredibly flexible, allowing for redemption in various ways, including travel, statement credits or 1:1 transfers to 14 airline and loyalty programs. Points are worth a flat $750 when redeemed through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel portal.

On the other hand, the Capital One Venture Rewards Card provides 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. These miles can be redeemed towards $750 worth of travel expenses or transferred to 18 airline and hotel loyalty programs.

Ultimately, the decision between the two largely depends on your preferred redemption methods and transfer partners. Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners include domestic loyalty programs like World of Hyatt, United MileagePlus and Southwest Rapid Rewards. Meanwhile, Capital One largely partners with international programs like Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Avianca Lifemiles, Turkish Miles& Smiles and more. Both offer exceptional value, but the best card comes down to your redemption preferences (more on that later).

Another factor to keep in mind is that Chase imposes the 5/24 rule to determine eligibility for a new credit card. If you’ve applied for five or more credit cards in the last 24 months, you won’t be approved for a Chase card, including the Sapphire Preferred.

Earning points

While welcome bonuses are an important factor in evaluating a credit card, the long-term rewards potential is even more crucial. When comparing the point-earning rates of the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture Rewards, there are some nuances to consider. The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Travel, 2X miles on other travel purchases, 3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out), online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs) and select streaming services.

Beyond these categories, cardholders earn 1 point per dollar on other purchases. The Sapphire Preferred is really ideal for those who want to earn above-average rewards on daily spending.

Meanwhile, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit card has a more simplified rewards structure. It earns 5 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on all other purchases. This simplicity appeals to individuals seeking a straightforward rewards system without the need to track spending categories. It's especially advantageous for those whose spending habits span multiple categories or who don't spend significantly on dining and travel but still want to earn elevated rewards on all purchases.

When deciding between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture earn rates, you’ll want to consider your spending habits and whether you prefer category bonuses or a consistent, flat-rate reward structure across all purchases.

Both of these cards have extensive travel benefits © Westend61 on Offset / Shutterstock

Travel benefits

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture offer distinct benefits catering to different preferences and travel styles. Both cards offer a suite of travel-centric perks that can improve your travel experience and offset the annual fee, including waived foreign transaction fees. Here’s how these travel benefits stack up from each card:

Read on for the various airport privileges each card offers © Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Airport privileges

Navigating the airport can be a hassle at any time of the year, but the Capital One Venture offers several benefits to ease the experience. Cardholders receive up to a $100 fee credit every four years towards Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. These trusted traveler programs offer expedited lanes at customs and airport security for a less stressful experience. This benefit isn’t offered by the Chase Sapphire Preferred, but it is accessible through the higher annual fee Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

The Capital One Venture Card also offers up to two annual visits to Plaza Premium or Capital One Lounges. Not only is this perk rare for a card with a $95 annual fee, but it’s not offered by the Sapphire Preferred.

Hotels savings

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers up to $50 in annual statement credits for hotel stays booked through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal. Meanwhile, the Capital One Venture Card offers a superior recurring perk through the Capital Lifestyle Collection: A $50 experience credit for every qualifying hotel booking. Cardholders also receive room upgrades, free Wi-Fi, early check-in and late checkout when available. Considering cardholders can take advantage of these benefits multiple times, it’s superior to the Sapphire Preferred’s $50 hotel credit.

Travel protections

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers superior travel protections compared to the Capital One Venture Card. Sapphire Preferred cardholders receive primary car rental insurance, trip delay reimbursement, trip cancellation & interruption coverage, baggage delay insurance, and travel and emergency assistance services.

Meanwhile, the Capital One Venture Card only provides primary rental car insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and travel accident insurance. While these protections are useful, they’re not as comprehensive as those offered by the Chase Sapphire Preferred. In case your trip is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, trip cancellation & interruption coverage alone can save you thousands of dollars.

Share the benefits of a travel credit card with your partner © Drazen_ / Getty

Partner benefits

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Capital One Venture Card both offer lucrative partner benefits that can save you money on travel. The Sapphire Preferred offers freebies that come in handy every day, like complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership, which typically costs $96 per year (Activate by 12/31/2024). Cardholders also receive six months of complimentary Instacart+ membership, along with $15 in quarterly statement credits.

Meanwhile, the Capital One Venture Credit Card offers travel-centric perks like Hertz Five star status and access to special events and concerts. In fact, last year, Capital One cardholders got exclusive presale access to Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour. These perks aren’t the flashiest, but they are practical and can help you unlock unique experiences.

Transfer partners

One of the most significant benefits of both cards is the ability to transfer points to airline and hotel loyalty programs. This option provides exceptional value for your points and miles, especially if you redeem them for luxury travel. The two programs have six loyalty programs in common: Air Canada Aeroplan, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, British Airways Executive Club, Emirates Skywards, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

Beyond this, choosing between the two programs depends on how well the partner networks align with your travel goals and preferences. Chase Ultimate Rewards is ideal if you’re looking for mostly domestic transfer programs, while Capital One has valuable foreign rewards partners that often have lower redemption rates than their American counterparts.

Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred; two of the leading cards that will help you rack up Chase Ultimate Rewards points fastest © The Points Guy

Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners

The Chase Sapphire Preferred provides access to a diverse array of transfer partners, including major airlines and hotel chains like United, Southwest, Hyatt, and Marriott. This extensive network provides flexibility and value for travelers looking to maximize their points through flights or hotel stays. Chase's transfer partners are often valued for their strategic alliances and the ability to transfer points at favorable ratios, enhancing their overall utility.

Aer Lingus, AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

IHG Rewards Club

JetBlue TrueBlue

Marriott Bonvoy

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

World of Hyatt

The Capital One Lounge at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport © Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy

Capital One transfer partners

On the other hand, Capital One Venture's transfer partners include 18 foreign airline and hotel transfers. Most of these transfers are 1:1, with a few noted exceptions. Capital One occasionally runs transfer bonus promotions that can help you stretch your miles even further.

Accor Live Limitless (2:1)

Aeromexico Club Premier

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Avianca Lifemiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Choice Privileges

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

Eva Air Infinity Mileagelands (2:1.5)

Finnair Plus

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Singapore Krisflyer

Tap Miles&Go

Turkish Miles&Smiles

Virgin Red

Wyndham Rewards

Other ways to redeem points

Whether you decide to book travel with cash or points, both credit cards allow you to do so at favorable rates. Chase Ultimate Rewards provides diverse redemption avenues, including travel bookings through the Chase travel portal, where points are worth 1.25 cents each for Sapphire Preferred cardholders. Cardholders can also redeem points for statement credits and gift cards at around 0.7-1 cents each.

Meanwhile, Capital One miles are worth 0.5-0.8 cents each, depending on whether you redeem them for cash back (0.5 cents), Amazon, events, experiences, gift cards or PayPal purchases (0.8 cents). These rates aren’t as generous as the Sapphire Preferred’s. If you find yourself redeeming points for something other than travel, then keep these redemption rates in mind because Sapphire Preferred’s are more favorable.

Seljalandsfoss waterfall, Iceland © Matteo Colombo / Getty

How to choose the best card

​​Choosing between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture Card hinges on your spending habits, travel preferences and what you value most in a rewards credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is ideal for those who frequently spend on dining and travel due to its higher rewards rates in these categories. Moreover, its versatile Ultimate Rewards program, with multiple transfer partners and various redemption options, appeals to individuals seeking flexibility and potential higher point values through strategic transfers or travel redemptions. If you value travel protections, diverse redemption options and maximizing points across different categories, the Sapphire Preferred might be the better fit.

Conversely, the Capital One Venture Card offers a straightforward approach with a flat-rate rewards system, appealing to individuals who prefer simplicity and consistency in earning miles across all purchases. This card suits those who want to earn a solid rewards rate without the need to track category spending. If you're focused primarily on travel redemptions and desire an uncomplicated way to offset travel expenses with miles, the Venture Card provides a hassle-free solution.

Ultimately, your choice depends on whether you prioritize higher rewards in specific categories, like dining and travel (Chase Sapphire Preferred), or prefer a consistent, uncomplicated rewards system for all purchases that simplifies travel redemptions (Capital One Venture Card). It also comes down to how you redeem your points and what perks you’re looking for in a credit card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Ideal for travelers who spend significantly on dining and travel due to its bonus categories and strong transfer partners. The flexibility of redemption options is also a plus.

Ideal for travelers who spend significantly on dining and travel due to its bonus categories and strong transfer partners. The flexibility of redemption options is also a plus. Capital One Venture: Suited for individuals seeking simplicity in earning points without the hassle of category tracking. It's great for those who prefer a flat-rate rewards system and might not be loyal to specific travel brands.

Bottom line

Choosing between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Capital One Venture Rewards Card depends on your travel preferences and spending habits. If you value a robust set of premium travel benefits, access to generous category bonuses and are willing to maximize point values through strategic redemptions, the Chase Sapphire Preferred might suit your needs. Conversely, if you prefer simplicity, a flat-rate rewards system and easy redemption for travel expenses, the Capital One Venture Card offers a straightforward approach to earning and using travel rewards.

Regardless of which card you choose, you’re in for lucrative travel rewards and high rewards potential on your daily spending habits. Whether you use the Ultimate Rewards or Capital One miles, you can maximize each currency to help meet your travel goals. With a little bit of planning, either card will open up a world of travel opportunities for you.

