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Spilling from Wyoming into neighboring Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States, and it’s easy to see why. This iconic wilderness area seems to encompass all the wonders of the American West: bubbling geysers, rainbow-hued hot springs, and idyllic valleys teeming with bison. It even has its own answer to the Grand Canyon.

But it sure gets busy! In 2025, the park hosted a whopping 4.7 million visitors, with numbers reaching their peak – an astonishing 975,109 people – during the month of July. That's a lot of people to share the views of waterfalls and geysers with.

Many visitors find themselves wondering where to go when Yellowstone is busy, and we have a top recommendation. For just as much Wild West allure with smaller crowds, make your way to Wyoming’s Wind River Country – one of the state's best hubs for outdoor adventures.

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From the town of Dubois, you can ride a horse through multicolored badlands, float serenely down the Wind River, and hike among ancient petroglyphs, all in one day. Just over an hour southeast, Lander boasts a river that disappears right before your eyes, plus world-class rock climbing, and hiking trails leading to natural waterslides.

With a winning combination of outdoor adventure and small-town charm, these underrated Wyoming gems are well worth a visit – either as part of a Yellowstone trip or as a great alternative. Here's everything you need to know when you come.

Enjoy the Great American Outdoors in Dubois

Best for authentic Western experiences and pristine natural landscapes

Bighorn sheep on Whiskey Mountain near Dubois, Wyoming. Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

A small town of under 1000 residents, Dubois is a great hub for getting out into the wilds. About 86 miles east of Jackson Hole, the town has an appealing collection of accommodations, and there are numerous ways to get active in the surrounding countryside.

Go Hiking on Whiskey Mountain

From downtown Dubois, head east on US 287 for about 4 miles, then turn right onto Trail Lake Rd and drive south toward the Trail Lake Trailhead to start a hike on the Whiskey Mountain Trail. After about a mile, you’ll see a marked junction, where you can turn right to view gorgeous Lake Louise, or veer left for the Glacier Trail, which ultimately leads to Wyoming’s highest point, 13,810ft Gannett Peak.

Going left will quickly bring you to a wooden bridge overlooking misty, churning waterfalls. Watch the frothy ribbon of Torrey Creek cut through stony walls, spilling wildly over river rocks as it tumbles down the mountain. Scan the hills above you to spy bighorn sheep – Whiskey Mountain is home to one of the biggest wintering herds in the world.

Fish or Float on the Wind River

Rafting down the scenic Wind River near Dubois in Wyoming. Grossinger/Shutterstock

With the Wind River flowing so close by, Dubois is a great place for anyone who loves getting out on the water. Book a fly-fishing excursion with Wind River Flyfitter, or cruise the playful current while taking in views of lofty red rock walls, striped hills, vibrant tree-lined riverbanks and a variety of waterfowl. You can arrange a rafting day with Big Wind River Float Trips in Dubois; this is mostly gentle drifting, with only a few swoopy, sloshing sections.

Ride the Badlands of Wyoming

Many people are familiar with the famous Badlands National Park in South Dakota, but few know that Wyoming has badlands of its own. The brightly banded rock pinnacles and meandering, water-carved valleys of the Dubois Badlands are best experienced on four hooves. Book a guided horseback ride with Martin Outfitters, located 2 miles east of downtown Dubois, right next to Longhorn Ranch Lodge and RV Park.

Check Out the Local Petroglyphs

You can combine beautiful hiking with exciting cultural exploration when you visit the Torrey Lake Petroglyph District, offering a glimpse into the history and folklore of the Shoshone tribes. Follow Trail Lake Rd toward the Trail Lake Trailhead and keep your head on a swivel: some of the sandstone boulders alongside the road feature ancient petroglyphs of hunters, animals, and cryptic figures.

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While many of these etched boulders are on private land, those just across the road from Ring Lake and Trail Lake are publicly accessible (but pay attention to signage to avoid trespassing). Remember to look and not touch, so this cultural treasure can be preserved in perpetuity.

Where to Stay and Eat in Dubois

Dubois, Wyoming. Sandra Foyt/Shutterstock

Just a few minutes outside of downtown Dubois, the Longhorn Ranch Lodge & RV Park is an excellent basecamp, whether you’re in a room at the lodge or in the comfort of your own recreational vehicle. The RV spaces are right by the river’s edge – a picturesque spot to call home for a few days. Don’t leave town until you’ve had dinner at Lone Buffalo Steakhouse; their fall-off-the-bone ribs are not to be missed.

When to Visit Dubois

For optimal warm-weather conditions, plan your visit between June and early October. Mild temperatures and low humidity make summer the ideal time to enjoy outdoor adventures and festivities in Dubois, with the town's Friday Night Rodeos being a local favorite.

In the cooler fall months, there are even fewer visitors to contend with as you enjoy the crisp air and golden foliage illuminating the mountainsides. Snow lovers will enjoy all that Dubois has to offer in winter, particularly with Togwotee Pass and the Continental Divide Snowmobile Trail close by. Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and dogsledding opportunities abound.

Hike, Bike and Climb near Lander

Best for easy-access adventures and a lively outdoor community

The Popo Agie River vanishes into a cave in Sinks Canyon in Wyoming. robertzwinchell/Shutterstock

Home to some 7500 people, Lander feels like a big city compared to Dubois, but the wonderful Wyoming outdoors is still close at hand. Lander sits about 75 miles southeast of Dubois on US 287, with plenty of places to stay and some great adventures possible in the surrounding hills.

Explore Sinks Canyon State Park

A geological wonder awaits at this lesser-known state park, about 6 miles southwest of Lander. Watch as the frothing Popo Agie River vanishes into the mysterious depths of the canyon known as “The Sinks” – the river's name is actually pronounced as "puh-POE-zha."

Walk to the observation deck a quarter mile away to gaze down at the river as it resurfaces at “The Rise.” The water gushes up into a tranquil pool full of 3ft-long trout, lazily swimming in place. Bring quarters to buy fish food pellets – when you toss down the treats, the trout will furiously swarm to devour them.

There are several lovely hikes in the park, including scenic loops along the Brewers Trail and Sinks Canyon Trail. For an unforgettable experience, bring your swimsuit and hit the Popo Agie Falls Trail – a 1.5-mile steady uphill trek will bring you to glittering cascades with natural rock waterslides, which you can ride down to breathtakingly cold, glacier-fed pools.

Haul Yourself Up Lander's Rock Climbing Routes

Climbing a granite spire in the Cirque of the Towers in Wyoming. Ely Holtmeyer Photography/Shutterstock

Rock climbing is another big draw in Lander, largely due to the wide variety of routes. Outdoor athletes can enjoy gorgeous scenery while scaling the limestone walls of Wild Iris, with some 300 bolted routes good for everyone from children to experienced sport climbers. There's more climbing and rappelling on the sandstone cliffs of Sinks Canyon, which offers a mix of bolted and trad routes.

Deeper in the wilds is the Cirque of the Towers, a circle of granite peaks that offer some ambitious, technical climbing. Wind River Climbing Guides runs a variety of half- and full-day trips and climbing courses from Lander. Many rock lovers gather for the International Climbing Festival in July, the longest-running climbers’ festival in the country.

Go Mountain Biking on the Johnny Behind the Rocks Trails

There are a handful of bike-friendly trails in Sinks Canyon State Park, but mountain bikers will find bigger thrills on Lander’s Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system. While following flowy miles of beginner-to-intermediate routes, riders can enjoy expansive views of sage-dotted meadows and the Wind River mountain range. In August, the area’s annual Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival draws cyclists from near and far with its high-energy group rides, bike clinics and competitions.

Where To Stay and Eat in Lander

Evening falls on Main St in Lander, Wyoming. ericfoltz/Getty Images

There are a handful of good hotels to choose from in Lander, but it doesn’t get more convenient than Lander Motel for a homey, retro stay right on Main St. Plenty of stores and quaint restaurants line the streets in town; savor a juicy burger at the popular Pushroot Brewing Company, or start your day with a delectable breakfast at The Middle Fork (request a cozy table outside by the creek).

If roughing it is more your style, pitch your tent (or pull up your RV) in Sinks Canyon State Park. Primitive camping is available at Popo Agie Campground and Sawmill Campground, while designated sites can be booked at Sinks Canyon Campground. This is one of the best spots to sleep under the stars in Wyoming, as Sinks Canyon is currently the state’s only international dark sky park.

When To Visit Lander

As for Dubois, the most popular time to visit Lander is between June and October, when the warm, dry weather is just right for outdoor activities. Fall brings beautiful colors, cooler temperatures, and fewer tourists. In winter, the fun isn’t over: fat biking and snowshoeing are popular activities, and the nearby Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Area offers more than 9 miles of groomed trails for dreamy gliding through frosted woods.

How to Combine Yellowstone National Park With a Visit to Dubois and Lander

The Mud Volcano Trail in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

Dubois and Lander both lie around 3 hours by road from the South Entrance to Yellowstone, making them an excellent alternative to or side trip from the park. Depending on where you’re coming from, you can choose your own adventure – some travelers fly into Jackson Hole, Bozeman or Salt Lake City and go straight to Yellowstone, then extend their trip to include time in Dubois and Lander.

Other visitors create a big road trip by flying into Denver or Cheyenne, renting a car, and then driving up through Wind River Country on their way to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park. It takes 7 hours to get from Cheyenne Airport to Yellowstone's South Entrance via routes 80 and 287. About 4 hours into the drive, you’ll arrive at Lander, with Dubois just an hour further down the road.

Discover more about the Wyoming wilds with Lonely Planet's Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks book.