Known for its craggy mountain peaks, wide-open prairies and scenic views, Wyoming is a camper’s paradise. Pack your tent, fuel up your RV, and get ready to go explore the Cowboy State.

Be sure to check each campground’s season since many are only open during the warm-weather months. Snow can take a while to melt in the spring, so call ahead and check conditions if you’re planning an early season trip so you know what to expect.

Yellowstone National Park

Best bucket list campground

Dreaming of Yellowstone? Reserve a campsite at the world’s first national park for a bucket list experience. While there are more than 2000 campsites up for grabs in Yellowstone – spread out among a dozen campgrounds – you can’t generally just stroll up and snag a spot. Make advanced reservations as early as possible for your best shot at securing a site for the popular summer season. They fill up quickly for a reason – the park’s campgrounds have some of the best tent and RV camping in Wyoming.

The park’s campsites provide great access to the 2.2-million-acre gem, and staying inside the park means you’re close to the heart of the action. You can also sleep in just a little bit longer before crawling out of your tent to go early-morning wildlife watching or jumping into the day’s adventures.

There are a dozen campgrounds to choose from, so narrow your search according to what you’d like to get out of a camping experience. Some of Yellowstone’s campgrounds are massive – the largest, Bridge Bay, has 432 sites, followed closely by Grant Village with 430 spots – but others are far smaller, like Slough Creek, which has just 16 sites. Larger campgrounds generally have more amenities like flush toilets, and even showers and laundry, while smaller ones offer more serenity. Each campground has its own unique draws, such as Bridge Bay’s proximity to Yellowstone Lake – making it the perfect spot for early morning fishing.

Curt Gowdy State Park has something for everyone – set up camp and dive on in © GerardoBrucker / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Curt Gowdy State Park

Best campground with something for everyone

Love fishing? Mountain biking? Hiking? However you like to enjoy the outdoors, Curt Gowdy State Park is likely a pretty good spot to do it. Located just about half an hour from both Cheyenne and Laramie, this park has over 170 campsites, and so many recreation options you’ll never get bored.

With seven sections surrounding three reservoirs, you can enjoy great fishing – try to hook a brown or rainbow trout, or maybe a kokanee salmon – boating,and other lake activities. Numerous campgrounds are located a stone’s throw from the water, making for a short stroll to early morning fishing.

The park’s mountain biking trails have earned the “Epic” accolade from the International Mountain Bicycling Association, and the park also has plenty of hiking and equestrian trails to entice you out of your campsite before settling back in for evening s’mores sesh (when fire restrictions allow).

Camp in the shadow of one of the country's most distinct rock formations © Gary Chow / iStockphoto / Getty Images

Devils Tower

Best campground for unique geology

Sure, you’ve seen photos of Devils Tower, but why not peer out of your tent and gaze right at it? It’s not every day you see an 867ft-tall, 50-million-year-old monolith first thing in the morning. Embrace your inner park ranger by staying at the Belle Fourche River Campground right inside the park – Loop A on the north side is the closest to the tower, but just about any site will have good views.

Or opt for the nearby Devils Tower / Black Hills KOA Journey, which has plenty of spots for tents and RVs and is open from mid-May to mid-October. Here, you can pitch a tent, park an RV or book a cabin.

Glendo State Park

Best beach camping

Wyoming is as land-locked as it gets, but if you know where to look, you can find great places to swim. A few of the state's best campgrounds, like the fittingly named Sandy Beach Dune, are right by the white-sand beaches.

Glendo State Park is a beach lover’s retreat thanks to the Glendo Reservoir, which covers 12,000 acres. Enjoy water sports, boating, swimming or just lazing in the sun. With over 45 miles of non-motorized trails, you're almost certain to have the wilderness – and views of the reservoir – to yourself.

Be aware that the reservoir’s water levels can vary widely, impacting recreation opportunities and camping. Check water levels before making plans.

The park has 550 campsites scattered through 19 different campgrounds, and some sites are reserved just for tents, while others are for RVs. Not every site is by the beach, though – Two Moon Campground is in the pine trees, and others are in varied landscapes.

Flaming Gorge National Monument has tons of group camp sites – bring all your friends © sdbower / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area

Best campground for groups

Perfect for multi-generation family trips or big groups of friends, Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area features 27 different group camping sites, and the surrounding national recreation area has more than 700 campsites. Named by geologist John Wesley Powell in 1869 for the way the sun reflected off the red rocks, today the park draws anglers, boaters, hikers, mountain bikers and anyone interested in exploring the wilderness straddling the Wyoming–Utah border.

The centerpiece of this park is Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Wyoming's largest reservoir at over 42,000 acres, so be sure to pack all your water toys. Spend your days cruising around the reservoir, wakeboarding, water skiing and jet skiing. Kayaks and canoes are another peaceful way to explore the lake – many of the marinas and lodges in the area provide rentals.

Arch Dam Campground is perfect for large groups, but we love Mustang Ridge Campground for its views of the reservoir.

