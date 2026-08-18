The best hotels for seeing fall foliage

Fall is inarguably the best time to travel. In most places, the weather is crisp, there aren't many crowds, and, most importantly, the leaves turn brilliant shades of red, orange and amber. It makes me want to find a cozy spot to do nothing but sit back and watch it all play out before me – like a “fly and flop” vacation, but instead of a tropical resort, it’s a moody, historic hotel with a sprawling lawn and a cozy bar.

Here are some gorgeous properties in the northern hemisphere that are perfect for catching foliage at its prime this fall, including some bonus recommendations and write-ups from my fellow editors.

1. The Shelbourne

Dublin, Ireland

Left: The Shelbourne's lobby fireplace. Top right: The Horseshoe Bar. Bottom right: The Shelbourne 1824 Bar. The Shelbourne (3)

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If there’s one place I’d like to get cozy in Dublin this fall, it’s the legendary Horseshoe Bar at The Shelbourne, a sophisticated, historic property that’s been a mainstay for more than 200 years. (Even if you can’t swing a room, do stop by here for a drink.) Just across the street, Dublin’s bright fall colors are on display in hues of red and amber on St Stephen’s Green – the city’s most atmospheric park. By day, stroll the historic, tree-lined Georgian streets surrounding the Shelbourne (I love shopping vintage at nearby spots like Jenny Vander). By night, duck into the city’s many pubs (here’s a list of our favorites), head back to the Horseshoe Bar – beloved by my colleagues and me – or curl up by the lobby fireplace.

2. The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa

Hot Springs, Virginia







The Omni Homestead's spa, surrounded by fall foliage. The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa

No one is a bigger fan of western Virginia than I, having attended university in the region; its rugged mountains, sprawling farmland and adorable towns are a fall lover’s dream, particularly when they’re adorned in spectacular autumnal shades. It's the perfect time for a scenic train trip, but the ultimate getaway this time of year is at the famously historic Omni Homestead Resort & Spa in Hot Springs (built in 1892, the hotel has hosted 24 US presidents). Surrounded by the breathtaking Allegheny Mountains, leaf peeping is best in early October. Guests can best experience it through the resort’s many activities, like biking on trails, horseback riding, putting on its top-ranked golf course and soaking in the warm spring pools.

3. Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan

Hayakawa, Japan

Curious what it’s like to stay in the world’s oldest operating hotel? Our Tokyo Correspondent, Jesse Ogundiran, recently visited Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, which is in a prime spot for leaf peeping in the remote Japanese mountain town of Hayakawa. Run by 52 generations of the same family for more than 1300 years, guests can book rooms with access to their own private hot springs, with picturesque views of the surrounding forest.

4. Cameron House

Loch Lomond, Scotland

The main entrance and a guest room at Cameron House on Loch Lomond in Scotland. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet (2)

Nothing beats the crisp highland atmosphere around Loch Lomond in fall, and for a peak lakeside luxury escape (yet at a more accessible price point than similar accommodations), head to none other than Cameron House. I stayed here on a whirlwind fall road trip around southern Scotland, and the hotel offers plenty of activities to help guests enjoy the outdoors and surrounding foliage, like seaplane excursions, lake cruises, falconry experiences and 4x4 adventures. It also has plenty of self-catering options in separate lodges if that's more your speed.

5. The Lodge at St Edward State Park

Kenmore, Washington

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Just a half-hour drive outside Seattle, The Lodge at St Edward State Park is the perfect nature-filled fall getaway. This elegant hotel, formerly a seminary, is cozy and modern. Yet touches like using blueprint-patterned wallpaper and repurposing the original dining hall as the main restaurant salute the building’s history. The lodge is surrounded by state-park trails that lead to nearby Lake Washington, which is lined with towering fir trees that immediately put you at peace – and offer ample foliage-peeping opportunities. It’s the kind of place you might never want to leave for the entirety of your trip. There’s a gallery for local artists, a library with vintage board games, pickleball courts, a spa, two bars and a farm-to-table restaurant on site.

6. The Meadows on Rock Creek

Philipsburg, Montana





The Meadows on Rock Creek's barn, surrounded by picturesque mountains. The Meadows on Rock Creek

Between Montana’s peak summer and winter seasons, or really hiking and skiing seasons, many visitors are missing out on the shoulder season – or golden season, one might say. Vivid aspens and cottonwoods form a blanket of gold over the mountainous landscape, and wildlife come out to play; it’s the best time to see Montana in its most pristine state. Book a stay at The Meadows on Rock Creek, a boutique all-inclusive ranch near Philipsburg with more than 2000 acres to take in the fall colors on foot, mountain bike, in fly fishing waders or on horseback.

7. Rosewood Villa Magna

Madrid, Spain

Top left: The two-bedroom penthouse suite at Rosewood Villa Magna. Right: Tarde.O Bar. Bottom left: Amos by Jesús Sáncehz Restaurant. Rosewood Villa Magna (3)

Come fall, Madrid offers a cool breather from summer, and visitors will discover a rainbow of foliage. Base yourself at Rosewood Villa Magna in barrio de Salamanca to explore the city in its full autumnal glory, including at the Royal Botanical Gardens and the Sabatini Gardens. Rooms are modern and elegant with pops of color, and there are plenty of spaces to cozy up in inside the hotel, like the timeless Tarde.O Bar. The neighborhood itself is a shopper’s paradise, with big-name luxury retail and chic local boutiques like Atelier Concept and Nac 56, as well as upscale tapas bars lining its streets.

8. Saint Anne’s Spa

Grafton, Ontario

Recommended by Jessica Lockhart , Destination Editor for Oceania

Just 90 minutes from Toronto, Ste Anne’s Spa is not only a spa; it’s an all-inclusive escape in the countryside against a backdrop of serene trails and rolling hills. The landscape grows even more painterly once fall rolls around, and it’s best appreciated from the comfort of one of their hydrotherapy pools or after a steam or sauna session. The property has guest rooms in its main inn building, but groups can also rent out cottages – perfect for a girls’ getaway. If you can’t stay the night, the spa also offers packages for day-trippers.

9. Cedar Lakes Estate

Port Jervis, New York

Recommended and written by Acacia Gabriel , Associate Editor







Cedar Lakes Estate's sprawling landscape. Cedar Lakes Estate

Right on a lake and surrounded by stunning fall foliage, Cedar Lakes Estate is about 90 minutes from New York City, but it feels like you're in the middle of the forest (because, I suppose, you are). Once you get there, you’ll realize why it's so popular for celebrity weddings (like Josh Radnor and Zosia Mamet). There are viewpoints where you can see the leaves on the mountains around you, cozy fireplaces and a garden where they grow their own produce.

10. Cabü

County Cavan, Ireland

Recommended and written by Fionnuala McCarthy , Editorial Director

Left: The grounds at Cabü. Right: A cozy cabin. Cabü (2)

Cabü cabins by the Lakes in County Cavan are made for autumn. Tucked away in Killykeen Forest Park, these luxe cabins sit in a woodland on the shores of Lough Oughter. There’s something very soothing about walking beneath the trees here with leaves crunching underfoot and an autumnal bite in the air. Come evening, there’s nowhere better to be than in a cabin, log fire lit, something warming in hand, watching the light fade and the woodland slowly disappear into darkness outside.

11. L’Auberge de Sedona

Sedona, Arizona







A creekside perch at one of L'Auberge de Sedona's on-site restaurants. L’Auberge de Sedona

Fall might be the very best time to visit Sedona; the weather is sublime, with highs typically in the 70s, and its striking sandstone formations are even more beautiful when paired with gold and crimson hillsides. The best part is that few have caught on to Sedona’s grandeur in autumn, so there will be plenty fewer crowds on the trails. Book a room (or private cottage) at L’Auberge de Sedona on Oak Creek to best take in the landscape in a peaceful setting. If you’re in Sedona for a wellness recharge (and many folks are), check out the L’Apothecary Spa, book a sound healing session or just spend time in nature on one of the surrounding hiking trails.

12. The Study at Yale

New Haven, Connecticut







A well-stocked bookcase at The Study at Yale in New Haven, CT. Market New Haven

As the fall colors start to turn, so does back-to-school season, and those wanting to channel their inner student should book a stylish room at The Study at Yale in New Haven. Located on Yale’s campus and within walking distance of manicured parks, lawns and acclaimed galleries like Yale University Art Gallery, it’s easy to spend a weekend here soaking up the autumnal academia vibes. When you’re not parking yourself under a massive oak tree à la Rory Gilmore, be sure to check out the local pizza scene; it is legendary. Grab a book from one of The Study’s overflowing bookshelves, or pop by the art gallery on the first floor, featuring work by Yale students. For superb views of the fall colors and the city skyline, check out the hiking trails at East Rock Park.

13. Ryokan Sanga

Fukuoka, Japan

Recommended and written by Acacia Gabriel , Associate Editor

A wooded pathway and onsen at Ryokan Sanga in Fukuoka, Japan. Acacia Gabriel/Lonely Planet (2)

Set in a secluded forest in Fukuoka, Japan (which is where my family is from!), Ryokan Sanga has multiple onsens throughout the property. It's the type of traditional ryokan where you wear a yukata, wooden shoes and nothing else. You also sleep on futons. In the fall, you can lounge in the steamy water as the leaves start to change around you. They also use local, seasonal ingredients in all of their dishes. You may want to learn a few simple Japanese phrases before staying here; it's super authentic, and I was really grateful that my mother could translate for us.

14. Hotel Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

Recommended and written by Rachel Lewis , Senior Social Media Manager

All I do is talk about Vermont, but it’s the best. My wife and I stayed at Hotel Vermont in Burlington last year for our anniversary, and they take such good care of you. It's super walkable and, unsurprisingly, the foliage is next-level come October. It’s also a fairly quick Uber or drive over to Stowe for extra intense autumn vibes.