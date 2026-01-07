As a yoga teacher, I was initially drawn to Morocco for its abundance of wellness experiences and the feeling of peace that permeates the country. It’s a country where authenticity, community and simplicity are valued. Morocco’s indigenous tribes, the Amazigh and Sahrawi, cherish a deep connection to the land and a slow, simple lifestyle, a privilege to experience. And, thanks to the state’s religion, Islam, spiritual practices are woven into everyday life.

In Morocco’s mountain and rural communities, the natural world is your medicine cupboard. Stomach ache? Take a teaspoon of cumin. Sore throat? Cactus honey. Morocco’s faith in nature’s healing properties inspires many global wellness brands. Products commonly used include argan oil, rose water, olive soap, and ghassoul clay, many of which are part of the Moroccan hammam ritual, a deeply ingrained cultural tradition designed to purify the body. Hammams are available across the country, from exclusive, award-winning spas to sociable public baths.

In Morocco’s main wellness hubs, Marrakech, Essaouira, the Atlas Mountains, Taghazout, and the Sahara Desert, you’ll find communities creating spaces for wellness, offering everything from surfing and hiking to meditation and yoga.

If you want to experience a powerful community retreat, visit Morocco during the holy month of Ramadan, when you can join in observing a fast (food, drink, thoughts and habits) from sunrise to sunset. A profound experience.

From sunrise yoga on the Sahara dunes to pampering spa treatments at luxurious resorts, here are our picks for the best wellness experiences in Morocco.

The La Mamounia resort in Marrakech. Todamo/Shutterstock

1. Marrakech

Best for luxury spas and hammam rituals

Marrakech is home to some of the world's top wellness destinations, with award-winning luxury hotel spas like the Royal Mansour and La Maumonia raising the bar (and prices) and putting the city on the map as an ultra-luxe spa destination.

Wellness spas in Marrakech offer respite from the fast-paced, loud city. After navigating the Medina labyrinth and Djemaa El Fna’s festival atmosphere, you’ll be ready to relax in a eucalyptus-infused hammam chamber. Thankfully, spas are available at all price levels, from public baths like Hammam Mouassine to luxury spas, like Le Farnatchi Spa, a stylish day spa in Marrakech’s Medina with serene spaces that accommodate up to seven treatments at once. In the Kasbah district, Les Bains de Marrakech has been around for over 20 years; their signature packages and menu have been carefully refined and sensitively created.

The city also has several welcoming yoga studios and wellness spaces, including OM Yoga for yoga and Bloom House for reformer pilates.

Getting there: Excellent connectivity to Marrakech Airport, a 10- to 15-minute transfer to the Medina, or take a train to the city’s central station.

Planning tip: Most hotels and some small riads have in-house hammam/spas, perfect for an intimate "at-home" experience.

Where to try it: Dar Attajmil promotes a "slow travel" wellness ethos, using argan oil from their farm near Essaouira for hammams and massages.

Moulay Idriss Zerhoun. Elena Odareeva/Shutterstock

2. Moulay Idriss Zerhoun

Best for a spiritual stay

Moulay Idriss Zerhoun came as a wonderful surprise to me and provided a deeply spiritual experience. The holiest city in Morocco, it’s a place of pilgrimage, where many Muslims come to visit the tomb of Moulay Idriss I, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

The peaceful town sits elevated on a hilltop, ideal for quiet contemplation. You can walk to Volubilis, a former Roman city now a UNESCO World Heritage site with impressive, well-preserved ruins and mosaics.

Moulay Idriss would be particularly profound during Ramadan, providing space for spiritual connection and reflection, and a sense of community when the main square comes to life around sunset.

Getting there: The closest airport is Fes (90km). Or travel from Meknes (30km) if arriving by train or bus.

Planning tip: Dress and behave modestly; wear loose-fitting clothes that cover the shoulders and fall below the knee.

Where to try it: Stay at Dar Zerhoune, a peaceful retreat run by kind women, with terrace views of the city and Volubilis, and a warm, home-from-home feel.

The Sahara Desert in Morocco. ProPIC/Getty Images

3. Sahara Desert

Best for space and profound silence

Many are drawn to the Sahara Desert for its expanse of nothingness and silence, a remedy for the effects of busy lives and overtourism. Wellness experiences in the Sahara come effortlessly; just being in the empty desert, with its pristine wilderness and undulating dunes, is healing.

Stay at a remote desert camp for two nights to immerse yourself fully in this desert therapy, from dawn yoga on the dunes to big-starry-night gazing. Other desert activities include mindful walks up the giant dunes for sunset, camel treks and cultural interactions to learn about the nomadic traditions of the Amazigh and Sahrawi people.

It’s rare to find an in-house yoga teacher at the remote camps, so if that’s a priority, book onto a small-group yoga or meditation retreat in the Sahara, offered throughout the main season (October to March) at several camps.

Getting there: The easiest access to the Sahara in Morocco is via Merzouga or M’hamid.

Planning tip: The best time to visit is spring and autumn, when it’s neither too hot nor too cold.

Where to try it: Wild Morocco offers Bedouin camping, desert hikes and wildlife journeys.

The Atlas Mountains. imagoDens/Shutterstock

4. Atlas Mountains

Best for active wellness travelers

Morocco’s Atlas Mountains are my go-to place when I need grounding and to be in awe of nature. The Amazigh mountain communities are a reminder of how raw and simple life can be; their hospitality and profound connection to the land are humbling and heart-warming.

Hiking and mountain biking are two of the best ways for active wellness travelers to experience the Atlas Mountains. The region, especially Imlil and quieter Ouirgane, is known for its owner-run low-impact ecolodges. Whether you choose a basic village homestay, like Berber Family Lodge, or a luxury hiking lodge, like Kasbah du Toubkal, you can be assured of clean mountain air, stunning scenery and some of the best slow-cooked Moroccan food in the country. Several yoga and meditation retreats are offered in the Atlas Mountains, like Ouirgane Ecolodge’s yoga and walking weeks.

Qarrya Retreats organizes yoga and cultural immersion retreats in the Atlas Mountains and other Moroccan destinations. Their holistic approach incorporates yoga, meditation, nutrition and acupuncture, as well as immersion in Morocco’s community-centric way of life through shared meals, cooking together and slowing down.

Getting there: The scenic-drive distance from Marrakech to the Atlas is around 60km.

Planning tip: Travel in spring and autumn for perfect hiking weather, snow can fall in winter.

Where to try it: Hiking trails can be found in Imlil, Toubkal, Ouirgane Valley and Ourika Valley.

Essaouira. Vitaly Fedotov/Shutterstock

5. Atlantic Coast

Best for surf, yoga and Vitamin Sea

From Essaouira to Agadir, you can find surf spots and surf-and-yoga retreats designed to connect you with the rhythm of the ocean and your playful self. Creatives and aesthetes will love the artistic soul and laid-back coastal charm of Essaouira. Stay just outside the city, where argan forests hide rural retreats, such as the owner-run eco-vibe at Mellow Beach House, with compost loos, solar energy, yoga and meditation spots; it’s a peaceful place for organized or custom-made retreats. Or, try Jardins de Villa Maroc, where luxury yoga retreat weeks are hosted throughout the year. Pool day passes are also available to experience this magically restorative space.

Further south, in Taghazout, Tamraght and Imsouane, three of Morocco’s most famous surf villages, a plethora of surf and yoga retreats are designed to connect people with the ocean and their flow state through surfing. The O Surf Club in Imsouane runs an inspiring retreat schedule, with breathtaking views of the Magic Bay. Yoga is the yin to surfing's yang, and in Taghazout and Tamraght, drop-in yoga classes are offered in glass-fronted studios overlooking the ocean at Amouage, or right on the beach at We Are Ocean.

Getting there: Fly to Essaouira or Agadir. Souk to Surf offers shuttle transfers along the coast.

Planning tip: Choose a surf camp with ISA-certified instructors and a low student-to-instructor ratio (6:1 max).

Where to try it: Amayour Surf is known for its experienced surf team, delicious food and great vibes, with different surf-house locations to choose from.