High Atlas Mountains

Welcome to North Africa’s highest mountain range, known by local Berbers as ‘Idraren Draren’ (Mountains of Mountains), and a trekker’s paradise from spring through to autumn. The High Atlas runs diagonally across Morocco for almost 1000km, encircling Marrakesh to the south and east from the Atlantic Coast just north of Agadir to Khenifra in the northeast. Its saw-toothed Jurassic peaks act as a weather barrier between the mild, Mediterranean climate to the north and the encroaching Sahara to the south.

  • Anima Garden

    Anima Garden

    Ourika Valley

    Nestled in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, Anima Garden is a space designed by multimedia artist André Heller. Surprising sculptures…

  • Ecomusée Berbère

    Ecomusée Berbère

    Ourika Valley

    Four kilometres past Tnine, a discreet sign points up a dirt path into the Amazigh (Berber) village of Tafza, where the three-storey mud-brick ksar …

  • Ait Sidi Moulay Igherm

    Ait Sidi Moulay Igherm

    High Atlas Mountains

    The largest building in Zaouiat Ahansal dominates the surrounding village. Still home to the saint's descendants, the village's oldest building also…

  • Tizi n'Tichka

    Tizi n'Tichka

    High Atlas Mountains

    Higher than Tizi n’Test to the west but an easier drive along the N9, the Tizi n’Tichka (2260m) connects Marrakesh with the southern oases. It was built…

  • Bin El Ouidane

    Bin El Ouidane

    High Atlas Mountains

    The dam at Bin El Ouidane provides the majority of the electricity in the region, but more importantly it's the location for the increasingly popular 11…

  • Tizi n'Test

    Tizi n'Test

    High Atlas Mountains

    Blasted through the mountains by the French in the late 1920s, the awe-inspiring road over the Tizi n'Test pass (2100m) was the first modern route linking…

  • Safranerie de l'Ourika

    Safranerie de l'Ourika

    Ourika Valley

    Almost anything thrives in Ourika’s rich soil, including saffron, organically grown here from bulbs that are cultivated near Talouine. Saffron is a high…

  • Cascades d'Ouzoud

    Cascades d'Ouzoud

    High Atlas Mountains

    The many-tiered Cascades d’Ouzoud are stunningly beautiful, with several distinct falls, the largest a massive 100m drop. The area is also one of the most…

Why you should embrace Berber culture on your Moroccan adventure

Jan 8, 2020 • 10 min read

