Ireland may be small, but the towns, cities and coastlines provide endless things to do. Whether you want to road trip alongside the Atlantic or explore the island's most intriguing cities, these five itineraries will help you build the perfect trip. They range from 4- to 6-days long, but can be extended with longer stops and detours to different places, or combined to create a week-long or two-week itinerary. Whatever you choose, plenty of adventure awaits.

Travel the West Coast on this itinerary and visit the Dingle Peninsula, the Cliffs of Moher and traditional pubs in Galway. Left, Bailey Freeman for Lonely Planet. Center and right, Robert Ormerod for Lonely Planet

Wild West Coast

Allow at least 6 days

Distance: 809km (502 miles)

Ireland's wild Atlantic coast offers windswept adventures and craggy islands. This route will have you gazing over the precipice of towering sea cliffs, surfing waves or relaxing on pristine beaches, feasting on oysters washed down with creamy pints of Guinness, and catching trad sessions performed by some of the country's best musicians.

Bantry: 1 day

Start your wild west adventure in Bantry, where you can visit 18th-century Bantry House and its spectacular gardens and dine on Bantry Bay mussels. If you're up for a challenge, you can drive, cycle or climb the single-track road up to Priest's Leap for sweeping bay views. Next, take an afternoon drive to the scenic peninsulas of Mizen Head, Sheep's Head or Beara.

Next stop: Drive 2.5 hours from Bantry to Dingle.

Dingle: 1 day

Make a stop in the colorful harbor town of Dingle, one of Ireland's largest Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking) spots. Pop into craft shops, take a seal-spotting boat trip or head out in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard before retiring with a pint in one of Dingle's pubs.

Detour: Take boat trip to the remarkable early Christian monastic island of Skellig Michael (3 hours, book well in advance).

Next stop: Drive 3.5 hours from Dingle to the Cliffs of Moher.

Cliffs of Moher: 1 day

To beat the crowds, arrive early at the Cliffs of Moher for walks along a narrow path high above the Atlantic Ocean. Next, view the sheer cliff face from the water on a boat trip. In the evening, head to nearby Doolin to hear trad music and eat seafood.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from the Cliffs of Moher to Galway City.

Detour: Walk through the wildflowers, wildlife and karst limestone landscapes of the Burren (3.5 hours).

Galway City: 1 day

Start your day at one of Galway City's highly rated coffee shops for a flat white or espresso to fuel you as you explore the city on foot. Later, head out for oysters and other freshly caught seafood. In the evening, experience Galway's trad music scene on a pub crawl.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Galway City to Westport.

Detour: Take in the savage beauty of the landscape on a road trip through Connemara National Park (1.5 hours).

Westport: 1 day

The picturesque planned town of Westport in County Mayo is packed with pubs and near some beautiful beaches. Take a surf lesson and then visit the town's boutiques. Alternatively, start your day with a hike up the nearby holy mountain of Croagh Patrick before catching a trad session in Matt Malloy's.

Detour: Take a ferry to Clare Island for peaceful hillwalks (50 minutes).

Next stop: Drive 3 hours from Westport to Sliabh Liag.

Sliabh Liag: 1 day

Head west to the soaring cliffs of Sliabh Liag, which are Ireland's highest. Put on your walking boots to tackle the trails, from which you can spot sure-footed sheep grazing near the sheer drop. Hear stories about the area and gaze up at the cliffs from below on a boat trip.

Detour: Catch the sunset on the crescent of silver sand at Malin Beg (25 minutes).

Explore the best of Northern Ireland on this 4-day itinerary that takes you to Glenveagh Castle in Donegal, the Bogside murals of Derry, and the remarkable Giant's Causeway. Left, Robert Ormerod for Lonely Planet. Center, Gerry McLaughlin/Alamy. Right, Andrew Montgomery for Lonely Planet.

Northern highlights

Allow at least 4 days

Distance: 324km (201 miles)

The North is packed with outstanding scenery, from the lakelands of Fermanagh to the wilds of Donegal to the hexagonal rocks of the Giant's Causeway. Along the way, discover fascinating historical sites, including the intriguing islands of Lough Erne and the walled city of Derry.

Enniskillen: 1 day

Start in Enniskillen, the island town that's the gateway to water-based adventures on Lough Erne. After checking out the town's castle museums, take a boat trip to explore the monastic ruins and round tower of Devenish Island, or paddle out by kayak to see the mysterious stone figures of White Island. Sample the local produce, which includes meat from livestock that graze on the islands.

Next stop: Drive 2 hours from Enniskillen to Glenveagh National Park.

Glenveagh National Park: Half day

Cross the border into Donegal and drive into the Derryveagh Mountains that surround Glenveagh National Park. Hike trails around Lough Veagh and take a tour of Glenveagh Castle. Stroll the landscaped gardens, see the red deer and discover the waterfalls. Bring your binoculars to spot birds – ymight even see one of the area's golden eagles.

Next stop: Drive 2 hours from Glenveagh National Park to Inishowen Peninsula.

Inishowen Peninsula: Half day

Ireland's most northerly point is Malin Head at the tip of the Inishowen Peninsula and reachable by car or by bike via the Inishowen 100 scenic route. At Malin Head, you can walk along clifftop trails, spot basking sharks and dolphins, and stop for a pint at family-run Farren's Bar. Come on a clear night for a chance to see the northern lights.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from the Inishowen Peninsula to Derry.

Derry: 1 day

Spend a day in Derry, on the banks of the River Foyle. Get your bearings by strolling the city walls and then explore the Bogside murals and the Museum of Free Derry. Next, cross the Peace Bridge to Ebrington Sq, where you can sample the beer at Walled City Brewery. In the evening, catch some live music in one of the city's bars.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Derry to the Giant’s Causeway.

Giant's Causeway: Half day

One of the best ways to take in the scenery of the North Antrim coast is to hike a section of the Causeway Coast Way. Allow time to explore the dramatic hexagonal rocks of the area's star attraction, the Giant's Causeway.

Detour: A 5km (3-mile) walking and cycling trail connects the Giant's Causeway to Old Bushmills Distillery, open for tours and whiskey tastings.

Next stop: Drive 20 minutes from the Giant’s Causeway to Ballycastle.

Ballycastle: Half day

The seaside town of Ballycastle has a sandy beach, pier-side fish and chips, and pubs with trad music to enjoy. Nearby is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which links the mainland to a small island; cross it if you dare.

Detour: From Ballycastle, a short ferry trip transports you to wildlife-rich Rathlin Island, where nesting puffins and their chicks can be spotted on nearby sea stacks in summer.

Follow this 6-day route along the East Coast to explore the pubs of Belfast, Trinity College in Dublin and Glendalough's monastic sites. Left and center, Andrew Montgomery for Lonely Planet. Right, Vincent MacNamara/Shutterstock.

East Coast cities and sights

Allow at least 6 days

Distance: 332km (206 miles)

If you love to combine days hiking and biking in the hills with urban culture and nightlife, this itinerary is for you. Ireland's two largest cities sit just a couple of hours apart by road or rail, each packed with museums, restaurants and pubs. To the south of both are scenic mountain ranges.

Belfast: 1 day

Begin in Belfast, where you can learn about the Titanic at in Titanic Quarter. Next, head to the city center for a spot of shopping and take a look at the street art in the Entries and Cathedral Quarter. Make a reservation to eat at one of the city's top restaurants in the evening. End the day with a pint in the Crown.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Belfast to Newcastle.

Newcastle: 1 day

Take the scenic route via the Ards Peninsula and the Strangford Lough ferry to reach Newcastle. Walking trails through the Mournes start from town, including routes up Slieve Donard, the North's highest peak. You can also hire an e-bike and hit the hills on two wheels.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Newcastle to Brú na Bóinne.

Detour: Catch some folk or trad music in one of several pubs in the village of Rostrevor.

Brú na Bóinne: 1 day

Arrive early to secure a spot on the passage tomb tours and spend the day exploring the remarkable collection of prehistoric burial sites and museum at Brú na Bóinne, including Newgrange – which dates from around 3200 BCE – and Knowth, with an impressive collection of passage-grave art.

Detour: Explore the lesser visited Stone Age passage graves at Loughcrew.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Brú na Bóinne to Dublin.

Dublin: 2 days

Two days in Dublin gives you enough time to see the major sights. Stroll through Trinity College and take a look at the artifacts in the Chester Beatty. Visit the Archaeology and Natural History museums or the National Gallery and then hit the city's many incredible pubs. On day two, learn how the black stuff is brewed at the Guinness Storehouse and then visit more museums and parks.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Dublin to Powerscourt.

Powerscourt: Half day

The main attraction at the Powerscourt Estate is the magnificent gardens; the grand house is closed to the public. Take time to explore the Japanese Gardens and Pepperpot Tower and stop at the cafe and gift shops before driving out to view the 121m-high (396ft) Powerscourt Waterfall, Ireland's highest. From here, nature trails lead through giant redwoods and ancient oak trees. Nearby are two par-72 golf courses.

Next stop: Drive 45 minutes from Powerscourt to Glendalough.

Glendalough: Half day

You have plenty to see and do at the ancient monastic site of Glendalough. With half a day to spend, wander around the ruins, including the 10th-century round tower and St Kevin's Kitchen, a classic early Irish church. Afterward, walk to the Upper Lake and back. If you have more time, you can hike the 19km (12-mile) Miners' Way trail through the Wicklow Mountains.

Learn about Ireland's history on this tour of the southeast, that takes you to Wexford's Irish National Heritage Park and Waterford's Viking Triangle, as well as to the restaurants and food markets of Cork City. Left and center, Shutterstock. Right, D. Ribeiro/Shutterstock.

The sunny southeast

Allow at least 4 days

Distance: 242km (150 miles)

Ireland's southeastern corner enjoys a (relatively) sunny and dry climate and serves up the country's best food. Work up an appetite with surfing lessons, bike rides and visits to Viking-themed museums, and then take a culinary tour of the country's foodie hot spots, grazing at artisan markets and dining at acclaimed restaurants.

Wexford: 1 day

Begin your day with a walk around the historic buildings of Wexford and then head to nearby Johnstown Castle. Next, visit the Irish National Heritage Park, which encompasses the site of the first Anglo-Norman settlement in Ireland as well as reconstructed sites from other historical periods. If you like opera, catch a performance during the Wexford Festival Opera season in autumn.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Wexford to Waterford.

Waterford: 1 day

Ireland's oldest city is the place to discover Viking history. Start at Waterford's Viking Triangle, headed by a replica longboat, and take a look at the giant outdoor Viking Triangle chessboard. Next, head to the King of the Vikings immersive VR experience that recreates life in what was then known as Vadrarjfordr.

Detour: Rent a bike in Waterford and cycle the traffic-free 48km (30-mile) Waterford Greenway to Dungarvan.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Waterford to Dungarvan.

Dungarvan: Half day

Stop to see the boats and colorful pubs of Dungarvan quay and sample seafood, farmhouse cheeses and other artisan produce at the farmers market. Also worth a visit is the Anglo-Norman castle that guards the harbor. Hopheads can book a tour of Dungarvan Brewing Company.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour and 15 minutes from Dungarvan to Cork City.

Detour: Take in spectacular scenery along the Copper Coast on your way to the surf town of Tramore.

Cork City: 1 day

Arrive in Cork ready to eat. Begin grazing at the English Market and then sample the artisan produce of the Marina Market. Next, stroll the university campus and discover the grim history of Cork City Gaol. If you still have energy to spare, view the city from the water on an urban kayaking tour. End the day with a slap-up meal in one of the city's excellent restaurants.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour and 15 minutes from Cork City to Clonakilty.

Clonakilty: Half day

In the market town of Clonakilty, sample the famous Clonakilty black pudding and taste triple-distilled whiskey at Clonakilty Distillery. Learn about local independence hero Michael Collins at a museum in what was once his home and at the Michael Collins Centre on the outskirts of town. Finally, catch a folk music session at the pub De Barra's.

Going inland on this 4-day itinerary will take you through the medieval streets of Kilkenny, to the Rock of Cashel and the ancient headstones of Clonmacnoise. Left, Getty Images. Center, Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock. Right, Shutterstock.

Inland Ireland

Allow at least 4 days

Distance: 304km (189 miles)

Heading inland offers an alternative insight into Irish life, from horse racing to hurling to dairy farming, with stops at thriving towns with vibrant arts scenes and lively pubs. Travel along quiet rural roads leading to impressive medieval castles and monastic sites on this route through the Irish heartlands.

Kildare: Half day

The biggest attraction in Kildare is the Irish National Stud, 1.5km (1 mile) south of town, where you can wander the paddocks and see the thoroughbreds. If you are in town for race day, don your finest hat and take the shuttle bus from Kildare to the Curragh Racecourse to bet on the horses. At other times, you can see the racecourse on a behind-the-scenes tour.

Next stop: Drive 45 minutes from Kildare to Carlow.

Carlow: Half day

The landmark sights of Carlow are located in the compact town center, overlooking the River Barrow. Start at Carlow Castle and then take a look at the cathedral and visit the museum to see intriguing archaeological finds. Next, dip into Carlow's thriving arts scene at the Centre for Contemporary Arts. If time allows, visit some of the gardens located near the town, including the accessible Delta Sensory Gardens.

Next stop: Drive 30 minutes from Carlow to Kilkenny.

Kilkenny: 1 day

With a day to spend in Kilkenny, begin by exploring the medieval mile that connects the cathedral and castle. Stop to browse Irish crafts and designs in the castle stables and then walk along the riverbanks or take a boat trip. While in town, try to catch a hurling game. In the evening, head to the city's legendary pubs for live music.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Kilkenny to Cashel.

Cashel: 1 day

Head straight to Cashel's most important sight, the impressive cluster of medieval buildings on a high limestone bluff known as the Rock of Cashel. Afterward, go to the ruins of Hore Abbey, from where you can snap photos of the Rock of Cashel. Then, spend some time exploring the museums of pretty Cashel town and sample some Cashel Blue cheese.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Cashel to Limerick.

Limerick: Half day

Stop in the city of Limerick to see the Georgian architecture and visit the art gallery and Hunt Museum, which houses artifacts from ancient Greece and Rome. On Saturday mornings, the Milk Market is crammed with stalls selling artisan produce and local cheeses. You can also take an Angela's Ashes walking tour, which includes places mentioned in the book by Frank McCourt.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Limerick to Clonmacnoise.

Clonmacnoise: Half day

Overlooking a bend in the River Shannon, the monastic ruins of Clonmacnoise are located in a bucolic setting. Ireland's most significant monastic site attracts scholars from around the world. Allow a couple of hours to explore the ruins, which include early Christian tombstones, two round towers, three high crosses and nine churches. You can also reach the ruins by boat from Athlone Castle.