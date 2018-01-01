4-Day South West Ireland Tour from Dublin

To begin this amazing experience, you will depart Dublin and head west to tour the beautiful region of Connemara. After a refreshment stop in the midlands of Ireland, your first stop will be the quaint and charming village of Cong. The village is home to Ashford Castle and Cong Abbey. Departing Cong, you will enjoy wonderful views of the Garlic speaking Connemara and its beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. You will arrive in Galway by mid afternoon, which will allow you ample time to enjoy this marvelous cultural city. Visit the Spanish Arch and ramble around colorful shop street. Accommodation will be in Galway city.Begin day to by cruising along the west coast where you will enjoy beautiful beaches and golden sand. Your first stop is the home of the legendary king of Connacht, Dunguaire Castle. The tour will continue to the seaside village of Kinvara and the lunar landscape of the Burren, the only place in the world where Alpine, Arctic and Mediterranean flowers grow side by side. You will then enjoy a lunch stop in Doolin (own expense), a beautiful Gaelic speaking village, before visiting the highlight of the day, the Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of nature's most majestic birds. You will take a photo-stop at Bunratty Castle. You will spend the night in Killarney.On day 3 you will embark on a tour of the world famous Dingle Peninsula. The day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park, before visiting Ireland's longest beach at Inch beach, where you will enjoy miles of beautiful sandy beach. You will then take the short drive to Dingle, a charming Gaelic speaking fishing village. Highlights of the Dingle Peninsula will include Slea head, Gallarous Oratory, Views of the Blasket Islands, Dingle Town, where there will be a chance to browse the local art and craft stores. Accommodation will be in a traditional Irish pub, where there will be a chance to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city.Your final day will begin by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. You will spend time here visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone endowing you with the gift of eloquent speech (gift of the gab) for 7 years. You may also like to visit the famous Blarney Woollen Mills, where you can visit the world's largest Irish shop. After lunch (own expense), you will take a leisurely drive through Golden Vale. You will return to Dublin, where you will visit the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a big creamy pint of Guinness compliments of your touring team!